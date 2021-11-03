India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021:
India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Get the cricket score, commentary and highlights of AFG vs IND from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Live Updates
- 3 Nov 2021 4:51 PM GMT
AFG 61/4 (10)
CRR: 6.1
REQ: 15
Afghanistan need 150 runs in 60 balls
- 3 Nov 2021 4:50 PM GMT
9.3
Ashwin to Gulbadin, out Lbw!! Loud shout for LBW, looked plumb and up goes the finger. Unless Naib had gotten an inside edge, that was smashing middle stump. He ponders about the review and then decides to walk. This wicket is a result of the pressure built in previous overs. The asking rate was climbing and Naib had to go for the release shot. Tries the slog sweep, but the length is too full for this and it skids off the deck to sneak under the blade. Easy call for the ump that. Gulbadin lbw b Ashwin 18(20) [4s-3]
- 3 Nov 2021 4:21 PM GMT
Zazai departs in similar fashion as Bumrah starts off his over with a wicket
🇦🇫 - 13/2 (3.1)
- 3 Nov 2021 4:17 PM GMT
WICKET!
Shahzad skies one, and Ash makes no mistake as he completes the catch. Shami gets TeamIndia the crucial powerplay breakthrough 🔥
🇦🇫 - 13/1 (3)
- 3 Nov 2021 4:08 PM GMT
Afghanistan's Powerplay run rate in this tournament has been 8.54. No other team has registered a run rate above 8.00 in this phase of the innings.
- 3 Nov 2021 3:50 PM GMT
India flex their batting muscles and hit the first 200+ total of the World Cup 🔥
This is the first time Virat Kohli did not bat in his T20 career whenever his team batted first.
IND final score 210/2 (20)
CRR: 10.5
Innings Break
- 3 Nov 2021 3:49 PM GMT
19.5
Hamid to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, life's unfair, and cricket is life - ergo, cricket is unfair! to fine leg,
- 3 Nov 2021 3:47 PM GMT
19.1
Hamid to Pant, FOUR, the fifty-run stand comes up with a cheeky little fall-over scoop to a ball outside off-stump, to the fine leg boundary for four!
19.2
Hamid to Pant, SIX, to long-off
IND 204/2 (19.2) CRR: 10.55
- 3 Nov 2021 3:41 PM GMT
18.2
Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik Pandya, wide, far too wide outside off, called by the umpire - he'll have to rebowl that.
IND 184/2 (18.2)
- 3 Nov 2021 3:40 PM GMT
Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik Pandya, 2 runs, cross-bats a back of a length ball, in an attempt to launch it over long-ff, Najibullah Zadran has dropped the catch, and during the second run, Hardik Pandya to extra cover,