Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 30 September 2020

Live Updates Today 30 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 29 September Telangana on Tuesday registered 2,072 coronavirus positive cases and 2,259 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While the total confirmed cases in the state went up to 1,89,283 the recoveries touched 1,58,690. With the death of 9 persons on Monday, the death toll reached 1116 and the active cases in the state are 29,477 out of which 23,934 are in-home quarantine.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 29 September Andhra Pradesh reported 6,190 new COVID19 cases, 9,836 recoveries & 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 6,87,351, including 6,22,136 recoveries, 59,435 active cases & 5,780 deaths: Health Department, Govt of Andhra Pradesh



Coronavirus in India as on 29 September With a spike of 70,589 coronavirus cases and 776 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Tuesday breached the 61 lakh-mark with a total of 61,45,291 cases. Out of these, 9,47,576 are currently active; 51,01,397 have been discharged, while 96,318 lost the battle against the viral disease.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:05 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 30 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 64 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 5:56 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 30 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 73 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 30 (12 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:55 AM; Sunrise: 6:06 AM; Dhuhr: 12:07 PM; Asr: 3:29 PM; Maghrib: 6:06 PM; Isha: 7:18 PM



