[Breaking]: BJP senior leader Daggubati Purandeswari tests positive for coronavirus

It is known fact that many of celebrities, politicians and ministers in the country are infected with dreadful Coronavirus with some getting treated and few remained dead. Recently, BJP senior leader Purandeswari was diagnosed with coronavirus positive while undergoing the tests after noticing symptoms. However, she is being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was recently elected as the BJP national general secretary for Andhra Pradesh and was greeted by several leaders and activists on the occasion, which led to the infection of coronavirus.

It is learned that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was also affected with coronavirus and other several BJP seniors have been tested positive for coronavirus. Recently, senior BJP leader Uma Bharathi was also diagnosed with corona. She is also currently being treated at AIIMS.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases continues in the country as well. According to the latest bulletin released by the Union Ministry of Health, there are 80,472 new cases in India in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 62,25,764. Of these, 9,40,441 cases were active and 51,87,826 people had recovered from the disease.

On the other hand, in Andhra Pradesh, 68,429 people underwent corona tests as on Tuesday and 6,190 members tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 6,87,351. According to state health bulletin, 9,836 people have been discharged after recovering from the corona, which takes recoveries to 6,22,136. While the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 5,780 and there are currently 59,435 active cases in Andhra Pradesh.