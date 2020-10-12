Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Coronavirus, Today 12 October 2020

Live Updates Today 12 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 11 October Telangana recorded 1,717 COVID19 cases, 2,103 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,12,063 including 1,85,128 recoveries, 1,222 deaths and 25,713 active cases: State Health Department

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 11 October Andhra Pradesh reports 5210 new COVID19 cases today, taking the state's tally to 7,55,727, including 7,03,208 recoveries and 6224 deaths. Active cases stand at 46,295.

Coronavirus in Karnataka as on 11 October Karnataka reports 9,523 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state stand at 7,00,786 including 5,80,054 discharges & 9,966 deaths. The number of active cases stand at 1,20,270. Bengaluru reported 4,623 new positive cases.

Coronavirus in India as on 11 October India's COVID19 tally crosses 70-lakh mark with a spike of 74,383 new cases & 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 70,53,807 including 8,67,496 active cases, 60,77,977 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,08,334 deaths: Union Health Ministry.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:09 AM and will set at 5:56 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 12 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 18 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:59 AM and will set at 5:47 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 12 will be 97% and Air Quality will be Fair with 19 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 12 (24 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:57 AM; Sunrise: 6:08 AM; Dhuhr: 12:03 PM; Asr: 3:25 PM; Maghrib: 5:57 PM; Isha: 7:09 PM

