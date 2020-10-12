Kavitha wins Nizamabad council seat

Hyderabad:Hyderabad: TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha wins the Council seat under the Local Authorities Constituency with a huge majority.

Kavitha achieved the required number of votes for winning the seat in the first round itself. In the first round, Kavithas got 531 votes while BJP candidate got 39 and Congress candidate got 22 votes. In the second round, she got 197 votes and altogether Kavitha secured 728 votes while the BJPs P Lakshminarayana got 56 votes and B Subhash Reddy of Congress got only 29 votes. About 10 votes were declared as invalid.

Kavitha had left for Nizamabad with party leaders and visited the counting centre along with the district leaders. Meanwhile, the party cadre began celebrating the victory of Kavitha in Nizamabad and Kamareddy. A formal announcement on Kavitha's win is yet to be made.

The bypoll for Nizamabad MLC seat has been announced after the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy.

It is recalled that Kavitha lost to BJPs D Arvind in Lok Sabha polls in 2019 with a margin of 70,875 votes. Arvind's campaigning against Kavitha for a long time against several issues including setting up of turmeric board has made the people go against the former Nizamabad MP.