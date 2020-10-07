Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Coronavirus, Today 7 October 2020

Live Updates Today 7 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 6 October Telangana recorded 1,983 COVID19 cases, 2,381 recoveries and 10 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,02,594 including 1,74,769 recoveries, 1,181 deaths and 26,644 active cases.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 6 October 5,795 new COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now 7,29,307 including 50,776 active cases, 6,72,479 recoveries and 6,052 deaths.

Coronavirus in Karnataka as on 6 October Karnataka reported 9,993 new COVID-19 cases, 10,228 discharges and 91 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,57,705 including 5,33,074 discharges and 9,461 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,15,151

Coronavirus in India as on 6 October India reports a spike of 61,267 new COVID19 cases & 884 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 66,85,083 including 9,19,023 active cases, 56,62,491 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,03,569 deaths.



Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:08 AM and will set at 6:00 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 7 will be 79% and Air Quality will be Fair with 112 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:58 AM and will set at 5:51 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 7 will be 96% and Air Quality will be Fair with 50 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 7 (19 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:56 AM; Sunrise: 6:07 AM; Dhuhr: 12:04 PM; Asr: 3:26 PM; Maghrib: 6:01 PM; Isha: 7:13 PM



Live Updates on Coronavirus


