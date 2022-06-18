National Education Policy Conference - 2022 LIVE UPDATES
Highlighting the opportunities, issues and challenges, NEP Conference 2022 will be organised by The Hans Group spread over multiple sessions to be conducted on the 18th and 19th of June.
Live Updates
- 18 Jun 2022 5:45 AM GMT
Reported inaugural session and will also be covering the session 1 Student-centric, creative-centric Innovation-centric from 11 am to 1:30 pm.
- 18 Jun 2022 5:45 AM GMT
NEP off to a smooth start
- 18 Jun 2022 5:37 AM GMT
NEP will be a mammoth exercise: Ramu Sarma
The Hans India Chief Editor Ramu Sarma addressed the dignitaries, participants and students on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Ramu Sarma welcomed the dignitaries and participants to the historical two-day conference to discuss the first and most comprehensive New Education Policy can be implemented. Read More:-
- 18 Jun 2022 5:15 AM GMT
Hans Conference on NEP started
- 18 Jun 2022 4:58 AM GMT
National Education Policy conference kickstarts
The much-awaited programme especially for the students ‘’National Education Policy” has commenced at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Saturday. Read More:-
- 18 Jun 2022 4:44 AM GMT
The new education system will have four stages -- Foundational Stage with three years of anganwadi or pre-school followed by classes 1-2, Preparatory Stage with classes 3-5, Middle Stage with classes 6-8 and Secondary Stage with classes 9-12.
- 18 Jun 2022 4:44 AM GMT
The new system will include 12 years of schooling along with three years of Anganwadi/ pre-schooling.