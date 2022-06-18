Micro & small scale enterprises play crucial role in developing economy: Dr S Glory Swarupa

Hyderabad: Dr S Glory Swarupa, Director General, Ni-Msme on Saturday took part as one of the dignitary in the two-day The Hans India National Education Policy conference. Dr S Glory greeted the dignitaries and the participants and shared her views.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr S Glory recalled that the Ni-MSME was established in 1962 and have been serving the nation for the growth of micro & small enterprises sector and also the promotion of entrepreneurship development across the nation and the oversees.

"Over the 60 years, we have build the capacity over 5 lakh officers under various departments related to entrepreneurship.

Dr. S Glory Swarupa is a professional in the field of entrepreneurship and skill development with around 24 years of experience. She has earned her Ph.D. from First Pure Skills University in India, in the area of Entrepreneurship & Skill Development.

Alumni of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. Worked with union ministries namely Coffee Board, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India; Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Govt. of India; Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Govt. of India; Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Govt. of India; National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Ministry of Fisheries, Govt. of India and Skill Development University.

Dr Glory developed expertise in Policy Advocacy, Program Designing, International Programs, Research, Training, Teaching, Extension, Mentoring, Monitoring, and Consultancy. Implemented Government of India schemes and programs in all states and Union Territories in entrepreneurship, skill development, agriculture and rural development sectors.

Handled ten research projects independently, published 47 papers including ten presented in International Conferences, authored six books and made three Films.

Dr Glory has conducted 150 national training programs on Skill & Entrepreneurship Development for the executives and senior officials numbering around 3,000. Coordinated the implementation of 1200 training programs across the country benefitting 42,500 educated unemployed youth, women, farmers, fishers, rural and urban population. Training of Trainers (ToT) in entrepreneurship and skill development.

Dr Glory Swarupa is the recipient of Dr. Kamala Bhagwat Sohonie Science Shikshika Shodhkartri Mention 2022 and award for Best Learning & Development Training Professional at Agri Awards-2021. She was honoured with excellence in education in the 7th Principals & Teachers Award 2018.