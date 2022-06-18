National Education Policy conference kickstarts

Hyderabad: The much-awaited programme especially for the students ''National Education Policy" has commenced at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Saturday. The two-day conference will give students the all information on the NEP and enlighten the students on the whole concept NEP. Several dignitaries will address and interact with students in a session basis manner and enlighten them. Several students and youngsters have thronged Shilpakala Vedika from various universities and colleges to take part in this NEP conference-2022.

The dignitaries have also made their presence in the venue and are in zeal to enlighten the students. The two-day conference will be a boon to the students and to many who are taking part in this conference. The Hans India Managing Director K Hanumatha Rao and Chief Editor Ramu Sarma made their precious presence in the conference along with several other dignitaries. The Conference will kick-off shortly.