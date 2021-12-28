Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: Omicron tally at 653

Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: A total of 6,358 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 75,456, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 653 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 167 cases followed by Delhi with 165 cases, Kerala with 57 cases and Telangana has confirmed 55 cases.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.22 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.