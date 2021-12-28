Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: Omicron tally at 653
Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: According to the Health Ministry, 653 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.
Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: A total of 6,358 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 75,456, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 167 cases followed by Delhi with 165 cases, Kerala with 57 cases and Telangana has confirmed 55 cases.
The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.22 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.
Live Updates
- 28 Dec 2021 4:59 AM GMT
Omicron case tally stands at 653.
- 28 Dec 2021 4:28 AM GMT
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level review meeting today on the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
- 28 Dec 2021 4:28 AM GMT
Omicron: Maharashtra's tally highest; Delhi follows
As per the government bulletin, updated on Tuesday, Maharashtra has reported the most number of Omicron cases with a tally of 167, followed by Delhi at 165.
- 28 Dec 2021 4:28 AM GMT
Mizoram Logs 184 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours
The single-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 10.27 per cent in Mizoram. With the 184 new cases, the tally of positive coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 1,40,748 with 1,435 active cases.
- 28 Dec 2021 4:27 AM GMT
India Covid Update Today: 142.47 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive
India's Active caseload currently stands at 75,456
Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.22%; Lowest since March 2020
Recovery Rate currently at 98.40%; Highest since March 2020
6,450 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,42,43,945
Daily positivity rate (0.61%) less than 2% for last 85 days