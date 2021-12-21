Omicron Variant Live Updates: 200 cases of Omicron detected in India so far; most cases in Delhi, Maharashtra
Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of Omicron cases, at 54 each followed by Telangana and Karnataka. The country recorded 5,326 new coronavirus cases and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. Active cases stand at 79,097 while over 8,000 people recovered on Monday.
Bharat Biotech has sought approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct a phase-3 study for its intra-nasal Covid-19 vaccine as a booster dose on participants vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin, PTI quoted official sources as saying on Monday. "Bharat Biotech has put in an application seeking permission to conduct a study titled 'A Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Immunogenicity of BBV154 and BBV152 as third dose (booster) to participants previously vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 vaccines'," an official said.
Live Updates
- 21 Dec 2021 6:43 AM GMT
The ministry data updated on Tuesday also stated that India recorded 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest in 581 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,52,164, while the active cases declined to 79,097, the lowest in 574 days .
- 21 Dec 2021 6:42 AM GMT
Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases.
- 21 Dec 2021 5:58 AM GMT
India’s Omicron tally reach 200
Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of Omicron cases, at 54 each followed by Telangana and Karnataka.
- 21 Dec 2021 5:58 AM GMT
Telangana: Result of 15 samples awaited for Omicron
Result of 15 samples is awaited for Omicron in Telangana, the state health department said on Monday. Till date, 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant have been reported in the state. Meanwhile, Telangana today recorded 156 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,79,720. No death was reported due to the infectious disease on Monday.
The death toll stood at 4,015. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 53, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (22) and Ranga Reddy (14) districts, a state government bulletin said.
- 21 Dec 2021 5:58 AM GMT
India records 5,326 new cases, 453 deaths
India recorded 5,326 new coronavirus cases and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. Active cases stand at 79,097 while over 8,000 people recovered on Monday.