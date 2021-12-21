Omicron Variant Live Updates: 200 cases of Omicron detected in India so far; most cases in Delhi, Maharashtra

Omicron Variant Live Updates: India has at least 200 cases of the new Omicron variant till now, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of Omicron cases, at 54 each followed by Telangana and Karnataka. The country recorded 5,326 new coronavirus cases and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. Active cases stand at 79,097 while over 8,000 people recovered on Monday.

Bharat Biotech has sought approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct a phase-3 study for its intra-nasal Covid-19 vaccine as a booster dose on participants vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin, PTI quoted official sources as saying on Monday. "Bharat Biotech has put in an application seeking permission to conduct a study titled 'A Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Immunogenicity of BBV154 and BBV152 as third dose (booster) to participants previously vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 vaccines'," an official said.