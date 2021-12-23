Stock Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; MedPlus Health Services lists at 30% premium

Stock Market Live Updates Today, 23 December 2021: The benchmark indices are likely to stay firm for a third consecutive day. At 8:20 AM, SGX Nifty indicated a start above 17,000 for the Nifty Index.

However, the RBI's views on possible global headwinds amid the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus variant (Omicron) may keep indices volatile.



MedPlus Health Services will make its debut on the bourses today. The IPO had received strong response with over 52 times subscription and demand up to 111 times from QIBs. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates a strong start for the shares, a likely 15-20 per cent premium to its issue price of Rs 796 per share.

