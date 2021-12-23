Stock Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; MedPlus Health Services lists at 30% premium
Stock Market Live Updates Today, 23 December 2021: MedPlus Health Services will make its debut on the bourses today.
Stock Market Live Updates Today, 23 December 2021: The benchmark indices are likely to stay firm for a third consecutive day. At 8:20 AM, SGX Nifty indicated a start above 17,000 for the Nifty Index.
However, the RBI's views on possible global headwinds amid the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus variant (Omicron) may keep indices volatile.
MedPlus Health Services will make its debut on the bourses today. The IPO had received strong response with over 52 times subscription and demand up to 111 times from QIBs. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates a strong start for the shares, a likely 15-20 per cent premium to its issue price of Rs 796 per share.
Live Updates
- 23 Dec 2021 5:05 AM GMT
Supriya Lifescience IPO allotment Today: The Mumbai-based active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs) manufacturer, Supriya Lifescience, is likely to announce the allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO) today, December 23.
Here is how to Supriya Lifescience IPO allotment status on stock exchange website:
♦ Go to the BSE website or NSE website here.
♦ On BSE, Select 'Equity' and then from the dropdown, select ‘Supriya Lifescience’.
♦ Now, enter your application number and PAN.
♦ Click on 'Search'.
♦ Please note the details will only be available once the shares are allotted.
- 23 Dec 2021 4:44 AM GMT
MedPlus Health Services lists at Rs 1,040
MedPlus Health Services, the country's second largest pharmacy retailer, listed with a decent 30.65 percent premium on December 23.
The stock opened at Rs 1,015 on the BSE, and at Rs 1,040 on the National Stock Exchange, higher than the issue price of Rs 796 per share.
- 23 Dec 2021 4:13 AM GMT
HP Adhesives IPO share allotment today
- 23 Dec 2021 3:57 AM GMT
Gold rates today, 23 December 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been slashed. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,150 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,260 with a fall of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,150 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 160 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,260 with a fall of Rs. 160. Read Full Story
- 23 Dec 2021 3:55 AM GMT
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on December 23 with Nifty above 17000 on the back of positive global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 296.89 points or 0.52% at 57227.45, and the Nifty was up 87.40 points or 0.52% at 17042.90. About 1508 shares have advanced, 271 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged.
- 23 Dec 2021 3:54 AM GMT
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 442.37 points or 0.78% at 57372.93, and the Nifty was up 84.30 points or 0.50% at 17039.80.