Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 15 August 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 90,259 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 2,81,817.
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 15 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus in Telangana on Saturday reported 1,863 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 90,259 while the deaths at 684.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 8,732 coronavirus positive cases and 87 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,81,817 while the deaths at 2,562.
Coronavirus in India on Saturday reported 65,002 coronavirus positive cases and 996 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 25,26,192 while the deaths at 49,036.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 24 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:59 AM and will set at 6:42 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 15 will be 98% and Air Quality will be Fair with 13 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 27 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:51 AM and will set at 6:31 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 15 will be 88% and Air Quality will be Fair with 10 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 15 (24 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:44 AM; Sunrise: 5:59 AM; Dhuhr: 12:21 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:42 PM; Isha: 7:58 PM
Live Updates
- 15 Aug 2020 1:41 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 5,860 new COVID19 positive cases, 5,236 discharges and 127 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases now at 3,32,105 including 54,213 active cases, 2,72,251 discharges and 5,641 deaths: State Health Department
- 15 Aug 2020 1:39 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 8732 new COVID19 positive cases, 10,414 recoveries and 87 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh, in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases rise to 2,81,817 including 88,138 active cases, 2,562 deaths and 1,91,117 recoveries: State COVID-19 Nodal Officer
- 15 Aug 2020 1:38 PM GMT
Telangana News: Asha, a Royal Bengal Tigeress at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad gave birth to 3 cubs during lockdown period, one cub has been named 'Santosh' after Col Santosh Babu, who lost his life in clashes on India-China Border, & other two cubs are named 'Surya' & 'Sankalp'.
Telangana: Asha, a Royal Bengal Tigeress at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad gave birth to 3 cubs during lockdown period, one cub has been named 'Santosh' after Col Santosh Babu, who lost his life in clashes on India-China Border, & other two cubs are named 'Surya' & 'Sankalp'. pic.twitter.com/JViwCQGaOZ— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
- 15 Aug 2020 1:37 PM GMT
Telangana News: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted a goods carriage vehicle at outskirts of Hyderabad yesterday. A total of 1050 kgs of Ganja, of approximate value Rs 2.62 crores, recovered & seized. One person arrested. Investigation underway
Telangana: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted a goods carriage vehicle at outskirts of Hyderabad yesterday. A total of 1050 kgs of Ganja, of approximate value Rs 2.62 crores, recovered & seized. One person arrested. Investigation underway pic.twitter.com/ZohSDRrAN2— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
- 15 Aug 2020 1:36 PM GMT
Telangana News: Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials to use helicopter services to airlift 12 farmers who stranded in Chalivagu at Kundanapalli in Tekupatla mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. Two helicopters are being used to airlift the farmers. Read Full Story
- 15 Aug 2020 1:35 PM GMT
Telangana News: MGM hospital in Warangal has hit the headlines once again after the management performed the last rites of a patient who died of coronavirus. Family of the patient who was uninformed about the funeral staged a protest at the hospital. Read Full Story
- 15 Aug 2020 9:29 AM GMT
The customs officials of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) have seized 837 grams of gold from four passengers who arrived from Riyadh.
- 15 Aug 2020 9:27 AM GMT
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the National flag at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Saturday kicking start the Independence Day celebrations. The Chief Minister reviewed various civil forces including special battalions, Fire services department and others at the stadium after hoisting the flag. He also received guard honour.
- 15 Aug 2020 9:26 AM GMT
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unfurled the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on the occasion of 74th Independence Day celebrations. Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao, government advisor Rajiv Sharma, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy were present.
- 15 Aug 2020 6:38 AM GMT
Despite the government cracking a whip on the private hospitals for inflated bills, a coronavirus patient was charged Rs 20 lakh bill for 22 days treatment. However, the patient died while undergoing treatment.