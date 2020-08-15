Warangal: MGM hospital conducts last rites of Coronavirus patient, family uninformed

MGM hospital in Warangal has hit the headlines once again after the management performed the last rites of a patient who died of coronavirus. Family of the patient who was uninformed about the funeral staged a protest at the hospital.

Getting into details, a woman from Gopalapur of Hanamkonda was admitted to MGM hospital a few days ago and died on August 13 while undergoing treatment. The hospital authorities informed her family about the death of a woman.

When the family has gone to the hospital, no body was found in the morgue by the woman's name. However, when enquired, it was found that the management held the last rites of the woman.

Family members of the woman alleged that the hospital has not informed them about the funeral. "We don't even know where the last rites were held," the family said. Last week, a man from Warangal alleged that his father who had tested COVID positive die due to the lack of resources at MGM hospital. Harshith Beera said that they had admitted his father to MGM hospital and the staff informed the patient needed to be put on a ventilator.

Since there was no ventilator, the staff asked to get an NIV mask from outside which took 40 minutes to return to the hospital, Harshith said adding that his father died 10 minutes later since the staff did not know how to set up the mask.