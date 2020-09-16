Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 16 September 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 30401 active cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 92353.
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 16 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus in Telangana as on 16 September the overall active cases stood at 30401; recovered cases are 131447 while the deaths at 996.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 16 September overall active cases stood at 92353 and 486531 are recovered and 5041 deaths.
Coronavirus in India as on 16 September the overall active cases stood at 995933 including 3942360 cured/discharged/migrated & 82066 deaths
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 16 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:52 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:11 PM; Asr: 4:33 PM; Maghrib: 6:17 PM; Isha: 7:29 PM
Live Updates
- 16 Sep 2020 7:41 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Justice Seshasayana Reddy committee is inquiring into sexual harassment of some students by assistant professor Raghavendra one year ago in Nannaya University. Justice Seshasayana Reddy is enquiring the victims, witnesses and the accused.
- 16 Sep 2020 6:48 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Police have arrested two persons and recovered 10 kgs of Ganja at Kanampalli village of Pulivendula mandal on Wednesday. According to the Pulivendula C.I, Bhasker Reddy following a tip of police conducted raids at cheakpost located at Kanampalli village nabbed the culprits while they are transporting ganja for selling it other areas in the district. Police registered the case and are investigating.
- 16 Sep 2020 6:35 AM GMT
In a horrific incident, a Coronavirus suspected patient has created ruckus at a police station in Ongole of Prakasam district by setting 108 ambulance vehicle ablaze Read More
- 16 Sep 2020 6:26 AM GMT
Telangana recorded 2,273 COVID-19 cases, 2,260 recoveries and 12 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 1,62,844 including 1,31,447 recoveries, 996 deaths and 30,401 active cases: State Health Department
- 16 Sep 2020 6:26 AM GMT
India's COVID19 case tally crosses 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases & 1,290 deaths in last 24 hours.
The total case tally stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated & 82,066 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
- 16 Sep 2020 6:25 AM GMT
Coronavirus Update in India: With a massive spike of 90,123 cases, including 1,290 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Wednesday crossed the grim mark of 50 lakh, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Read Full Story
- 16 Sep 2020 6:24 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: In a shocking incident, the wife and husband were crushed to death after the roof of house collapsed on them. Going into details, this tragic incident was occurred in Kuluru village of Rajupalem Mandal in the wee hours on Wednesday while the deceased was identified as A. Srinivasulu Reddy( 64) A.Savitri (52). Read Full Story
- 16 Sep 2020 6:23 AM GMT
Telangana News: As many as 12 people died and a total of 2,273 fresh cases of Coronavirus was registered in Telangana State till 8 pm on Tuesday, according to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare on Wednesday. Read Full Story