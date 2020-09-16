Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 16 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 16 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 16 September the overall active cases stood at 30401; recovered cases are 131447 while the deaths at 996.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 16 September overall active cases stood at 92353 and 486531 are recovered and 5041 deaths.

Coronavirus in India as on 16 September the overall active cases stood at 995933 including 3942360 cured/discharged/migrated & 82066 deaths

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 16 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:52 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:11 PM; Asr: 4:33 PM; Maghrib: 6:17 PM; Isha: 7:29 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus