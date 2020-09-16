Railway Flyovers works going on in snail phase in Tirupati

Tirupati: Railway flyover works are going on in a snail phase in Tirupati city. These works delays are creating many problems for common people while using this road to go to the city. AP state government has taken Railway flyovers construction at SV University and Srinivasa Mangapuram on Chittoor-Tirupati railway line level crossings. Whereas for the last three years those two flyover works were going on in the snail phase. Specially SV University and Tummalagunta Junction in Tirupati rural Mandal is a very busy traffic junction. Due to delay in this flyover works completion every day hundreds of commuters who are coming from villages to Tirupati city on personal works, are suffering a lot and turning around the Mahila University for entering into the city.

Lack of coordination between National Highways and forest and railways departments these works were kept in pending during the last four months in corona lockdown days. Before that also there was not much progress in flyover works.

It may be noted that NHA had taken SV University flyover at a cost of Rs 126 crores. Similarly at a cost of Rs 90 crores flyover work was taken up at Srinivasa Mangapuram railway crossing. These two flyovers are very important for free flow of traffic on Chennai-Anantapur National highway via Madanapalle route.

Though the government had released the sufficient funds for flyovers construction, works were delayed only with technical hurdles. In this regard recently Government whip and Chandragiri MLA CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy held a review meeting with all the contractors and NHA and forest officials. In the meeting MLA issued a strong warning to both flyover construction contractors over the work delay. And he advised that to coordinate all the officials and speed up the remaining flyover construction works.

Particularly at Tummalagunta Junction flyover works are creating irritation among the people who are regularly using this road to go to the city on personal works. Both sides of flyover construction approach roads were fully in damaged condition and ditches were seen in the middle of the road with full of rainwater and mud. Commuters see hell directly while using this road for travel.

Contractor did not lay the approach roads as full-fledged for the convenience of commuters. And also formation of flyover on railway track was also under pending.

At Srinivasa Mangapuram railway gate also the same situation is continuing in flyover construction and work progress is not hopeful.