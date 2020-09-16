Andhra High Court issues stay on SIT Investigation on Amaravati Land irregularities

Andhra Pradesh High Court granted stay on setting up of SIT on Amaravati Lands. The court has issued interim orders without further action on the formation of the cabinet sub-committee. It ordered that no inquiries be made until further orders. The Jagan government constituted SIT alleging massive irregularities during the last government tenure in the case of Amaravati lands. However, TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and Raja filed a petition in the AP High Court challenging the formation of the SIT. The High Court, which heard the case, reserved full judgment and issued interim orders.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government constituted SIT headed by senior IPS officer Kolli Raghuramireddy along with ten members to investigate irregularities in the last Chandrababu government. The SIT was set up to exercise powers to investigate and file chargesheet on irregularities in the previous government. The SIT was empowered to investigate and file cases on the contents of the report given by the Cabinet Sub-Committee on past government decisions.



The SIT investigates corruption, insider trading and benami transactions under the CRDA. The SIT has been given the responsibility of investigating other projects besides the Amaravati land irregularities. This was challenged by the TDP.

