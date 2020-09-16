Coronavirus suspect sets 108 ambulance ablaze infront of police station in Ongole

In a horrific incident, a Coronavirus suspected patient has created ruckus at a police station in Ongole of Prakasam district by setting 108 ambulance vehicle ablaze. Going into details, Suresh, a rowdysheeter, was brought to the taluka police station for questioning following a complaint by 108 staff that he was making repeated wrong calls to 108. However, in an interrogation, he was identified to have been suffering from mental disorder after he broke a glass in the police station. Police then called the 108 call center to pick him up.

Suresh who was shifted into the 108 vehicle had broke the mirrors of vehicle and spewed the spirit in the ambulance and set the vehicle ablaze. Within minutes, the vehicle caught fire and attempts to extinguish the fires were unsuccessful. He behaved strangely even though the police warned him to come out of vehicle as he was in the burning 108 vehicle. Later, the police pulled him out.



Police immediately alerted firefighters who brought down the fire. However, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. Suresh was taken into police custody. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

