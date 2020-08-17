Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 17 August 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 92,255 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 2,96,609.
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 17 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus in India on Monday reported 57,981 coronavirus positive cases and 941 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 26,47,663 while the deaths at 50,921.
Live Updates
- 17 Aug 2020 1:43 PM GMT
Telangana News: Telangana Assembly Session to commence from September 7th and will continue for 20 days: Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) (ANI)
- 17 Aug 2020 1:24 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu reports 5,890 new #COVID19 cases and 120 deaths today taking the total number of cases to 3,43,945 including 5,886 deaths and 54,122 active cases: State Health Department
- 17 Aug 2020 1:20 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus epidemic continues in Andhra Pradesh with increasing cases day by day. In the last 24 hours, 6780 persons tested positive for coronavirus taking the tally to 2,96,609 while as many as 83 people have died from coronavirus taking the death toll to 2732. Read Full Story
- 17 Aug 2020 11:34 AM GMT
Vijayawada fire mishap: Dr Ramesh Babu seeks anticipatory bail
Dr Ramesh Babu has approached the court for anticipatory bail in the Ramesh Hospital covid Care Center fire incident. The district court on Monday held a hearing on Ramesh Babu's preliminary bail petition. The district court adjourned the case till May 21. It is learnt that 10 people died due to negligence in the management of the covid Center set up by Ramesh Hospital at Swarna Palace. An investigation into the accident is underway.
- 17 Aug 2020 10:18 AM GMT
Third warning was issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and 19 lakh cusecs of floodwater discharging into the sea from the barrage. District ainistration sounded alert in the low lying areas.
- 17 Aug 2020 10:17 AM GMT
Surveillance Cameras To Record Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to do video recording at the registration offices in Andhra Pradesh. To this end, it has directed the authorities to make arrangements for video recording and monitoring. The Revenue Department is shaping the activity to oversee the registration process. As part of the pilot project, video recording process will be carried out in 20 sub-registrar offices in Andhra Pradesh The government said it would monitor video recordings through the control room. Video recording costs by user charges. The orders were issued by Revenue Special CS Rajat Bhargav.
- 17 Aug 2020 8:35 AM GMT
The condition of Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical. His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi
- 17 Aug 2020 6:50 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: 894 new COVID-19 cases, 2,006 recoveries and 10 deaths reported in Telangana yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 92,255 in the state. The total number of cases includes 21,420 active cases, 70,132 recoveries and 703 deaths so far: State Health Department, Telangana
- 17 Aug 2020 6:48 AM GMT
Malaysia has detected a strain of the new coronavirus that's been found to be 10 times more infectious. Read Full Story
- 17 Aug 2020 6:37 AM GMT
Supreme Court uphelds Andhra High Court's verdict on Distribution of house site pattas
The Andhra Pradesh government has received a major blow from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has upheld the High Court order in the case of distribution of housing sire pattas in Amaravati, R5 zone. CJI Bobde opined that the High Court hearing was properly conducted. The Supreme Court directed that the case be finalized in the High Court. The High Court has suspended the orders issued by the government on the Housing Zone (R-5 Zone) amending the Capital Master Plan. The orders were suspended by the state High Court until the trial was completed.