Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 6780 new cases taking tally to 2,96,609

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus epidemic continues in Andhra Pradesh with increasing cases day by day. In the last 24 hours, 6780 persons tested positive for coronavirus taking the tally to 2,96,609 while as many as 83 people have died from coronavirus taking the death toll to 2732. During the last 24 hours, 13 people from Prakasam, 10 from East Godavari, 8 in Chittoor, 7 each in Guntur and Kadapa, 6 each in West Godavari and Srikakulam, 5 each in Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and 3 in Krishna and two in Nellore districts respectively.

Meanwhile, the medical health department said 7866 people had recovered and been discharged from the coronavirus as of Monday. Among the total positive cases in the state, 2,09,100 have been discharged and 84,777 are currently being treated at various hospitals. East Godavari continues to register the highest number of cases with 911 and the district wise cases can be viewed in the below table.

As far as tests are concerned, the state has so far conducted 29,05,521. Also AP is the first major state to have done more than 50k tests per million in India.



