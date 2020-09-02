Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 2 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 1 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Tuesday reported 2892 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,30,589 while the deaths at 846.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 10,368 coronavirus positive cases and 84 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 4,45,139 including 1,01,210 active cases, 3,39,876 recovered cases and 4,053 deaths.

Coronavirus in India on Monday reported 78,357 coronavirus positive cases and 1045 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,019,09 cured/discharged/migrated & 66,333 deaths

Weather in Hyderabad will be 32 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:02 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 2 will be 69% and Air Quality will be Fair with 33 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:54 AM and will set at 6:19 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 2 will be 70% and Air Quality will be Excellent with 17 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 1 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:49 AM; Sunrise: 6:02 AM; Dhuhr: 12:16 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:29 PM; Isha: 7:42 PM

