Hyderabad: Three auto drivers held in gangrape of a minor

Three auto drivers were arrested by the LB Nagar police from Hyderabad for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl when she was on her way to her grandmother's house. The incident occurred on August 25 but came to the fore with the arrest of the miscreants.

The victim, a resident of LB Nagar was visiting her grandmother who stays in Kothapet. Noticing the girl alone, the auto-drivers chased her and took her from LB Nagar crossroads to an isolated place in Amma Nagar of Hayath Nagar where they committed the crime.

The arrested were identified as Ambothu Ramesh, Gala Pavan and Ramavath Santosh. Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's parents, the police registered a case under Nirbhaya Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation underway.

In August, a 14-year-old girl who was residing in an orphanage in Hyderabad was sexually assaulted by one Venugopal (51). After the incident came to light, 50 other girls residing in the orphanage were also rescued by the Women and Child Welfare Department. The victim who was shifted to the hospital was dead while undergoing treatment.