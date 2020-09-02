ACB Sleuths Raid on Several Government Officials Across AP

Amaravati: The Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths have conducted surprise checks on multiple government offices of various departments across the thirteen districts on Wednesday and found many irregularities and booked cases on the corrupt officials.

In a statement, the ACB officials revealed that they have conducted raids on 9 Tahsildar Offices, 4 Sub Registrar Offices and 1 Town Planning office and another Mandal Parishad Development Office in the thirteen districts.

30 Pattadar pass books found at Santhakaviti Tahsildar office in Srikakulam, which were not distributed from last three months and staff were found possession of unauthorized cash of Rs 22,810.The staff did not maintain the registers properly. The ACB officials caught red-handed N Mosa, MPDO of Bamani mandal in Srikakula while accepting the bribe from three volunteers. He demanded the bribe to allow the volunteers to continue on their posts.

At the Balajipeta Tahsildar office in Vizianagaram, 95 pattadar passbooks found not distributed since January 2020. More than 45 Pattadar passbooks were kept pending and no entry was made about them in the register. Unauthorised amount of more than Rs 25,000 found at the Jr Assistant and four private persons working illegally at the office.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 5080 was found in possession of 4 employees at the Koyyalagudem Tahsildar office in Eluru range. Here also, 28 Pattadar pass books were laying with the Dy Tahsildar, without distributing them.

During the surprise check at the Ibrahimpatnam Tahsildar office in Krishna district, ACB sleuths found Rs 2,28,600 unaccounted money from 10 employees. Similarly, the offices of Tahsildars including Rajupalem in Guntur, Ulavapadu in Prakasam, Yemmiganur in Kurnool and Kuderu in Anantapur also raided.

The ACB officials also raided and found many violations at the Sub Registrar offices including Biccavolu in East Godavari, Jaggaiahpet in Krishna, Badvel in Kadapa, Pileru in Chittoor. A surprise check was conducted on the office of Town Planning section at Gudur Municipality in Nellore district and seized the unaccounted money and found many irregularities.