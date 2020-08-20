Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 20 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 20 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,763 coronavirus positive cases and 8 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 95,700 while the deaths at 719.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 9,742 coronavirus positive cases and 86 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 3,16,003 while the deaths at 2,906.

Coronavirus in India on Wednesday reported 64,531 coronavirus positive cases and 1,092 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 27,67,273 while the deaths at 52,889.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 25 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:00 AM and will set at 6:38 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 20 will be 93% and Air Quality will be Fair with 9 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 27 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:52 AM and will set at 6:28 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 20 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 12 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 20 (29 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:46 AM; Sunrise: 6:00 AM; Dhuhr: 12:20 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:39 PM; Isha: 7:54 PM

