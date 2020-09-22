Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 22 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 22 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Monday reported 1,302 coronavirus positive cases and 8 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,72,608 while the deaths at 1,042.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 6235 coronavirus positive cases and 51 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 6,31,749 while the deaths at 5410.

Coronavirus in India on Monday reported 86,961 coronavirus positive cases and 1,130 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 54,87,580 while the deaths at 87,882.



Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:12 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 22 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 15 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:03 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 22 will be 86% and Air Quality will be Fair with 17 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 22 (4 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:05 AM; Dhuhr: 12:9 PM; Asr: 3:32 PM; Maghrib: 6:13 PM; Isha: 7:25 PM



