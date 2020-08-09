Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 9 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 9 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Saturday reported 2,256 coronavirus positive cases and 14 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 77,513 while the deaths at 615.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 10,080 coronavirus positive cases and 97 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,17,040 while the deaths at 1,939.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:58 AM and will set at 6:45 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 9 will be 79% and Air Quality will be Fair with 39 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:49 AM and will set at 6:35 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 9 will be 88% and Air Quality will be Fair with 2 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 9 (18 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:42 AM; Sunrise: 5:57 AM; Dhuhr: 12:22 PM; Asr: 4:49 PM; Maghrib: 6:46 PM; Isha: 8:02 PM

