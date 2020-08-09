Hyderabad to witness drop in coronavirus cases by September: health officials

The state health department has predicted that coronavirus cases in Hyderabad will fall by September. The Hyderabad and the areas under GHMC limits have been witnessing a drop a cases which may totally fall a month thanks to the precautionary measures being taken up by the state government, the officials said.

Dr G Srinivas Rao, director of health services said that the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in GHMC limits is a good sign as the area has around one crore population. However, he asserted that the cases are on rise in Rangareddy, Medchal and in the several district headquarters.

The government is focusing on decentralizing of identification of Covid-19 cases so that the people with the infection can be identified soon and start the treatment quickly, the official added.

"The state has 70 per cent recovery rate. While the mortality rate in increasing worldwide, the mortality of the country stood at 2.5 per cent. And the mortality rate of Telangana is less than 1 per cent," they said.

The government is stocking up medicines and keeping the doctors updated about the protocols in order to provide effective treatment to the patients reduce the fatality rate, the official said adding that around 86,600 home isolation kits were readied for the patients in home isolation.