7 Killed in Swarna hotel turned Covid19 hospital in Vijayawada catches fire: Live Updates
Vijayawada: The centrally located Swarna Palace Hotel which was recently turned into Covid-19 centre to treat the Coronavirus-affected caught fire in the early hours of Sunday. At least three persons are believed to have succumbed to asphyxia when fire engulfed several floors of the hotel.
Commissioner of police B Srinivasulu said that the toll would be announced later after ascertaining the facts.
The injured were shifted to Ramesh hospital for treatment.
About 50 COVID-19-affected persons were undergoing treatment at the facility.
The details of the medical personnel who are providing treatment to the victims are yet to be revealed.
Live Updates
- 9 Aug 2020 3:56 AM GMT
Live Visuals from Swarna Hotel
- 9 Aug 2020 3:52 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to each person who died in the fire accident at Swarna palace turned COVID19 hospital
- 9 Aug 2020 3:52 AM GMT
Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan ordered the government to take immediate rescue measures to save the lives of injured people in the covid hospital in Vijayawada. The patients died and injured in a fire accident at Swarna Palace hotel turned covid hospital by Ramesh Hospitals
- 9 Aug 2020 3:46 AM GMT
DGP DG Sawang to visit the Swarna Palace hotel turned into COVID19 hospital by Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada, in which several died in a fire accident. Government came to know that the hospital management hid number of inmates details and other primary facts. The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered birth chief secretary and DGP to submit the inquiry report for necessary action on this incident.
- 9 Aug 2020 3:44 AM GMT
Live Visuals from the spot
- 9 Aug 2020 3:41 AM GMT
Nara Lokesh tweeted
Shocked and saddened by the loss of precious lives due to the tragic fire accident at the Covid Centre in Vijayawada today. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the injured to recover speedily. pic.twitter.com/b3kSoXTr53— Lokesh Nara #StayHomeSaveLives (@naralokesh) August 9, 2020
- 9 Aug 2020 3:36 AM GMT
Live Visuals from Swarna Hotel
- 9 Aug 2020 3:26 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the fire mishap at COVID Care Centre in Vijayawada and enquired about the cause of the accident, on Sunday. He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals. He had also instructed officials to conduct enquiry over the accident. The fire accident took place at Swarna hotel which was turned into a Covid center and managed by a private hospital.
- 9 Aug 2020 2:35 AM GMT
Live Visuals from Swarna Hospital
- 9 Aug 2020 2:34 AM GMT
District collector Md Imtiaz confirmed the death of seven persons in the fire mishap. However the eyewitnesses said that the toll is 12.