7 Killed in Swarna hotel turned Covid19 hospital in Vijayawada catches fire: Live Updates

Vijayawada: The centrally located Swarna Palace Hotel which was recently turned into Covid-19 centre to treat the Coronavirus-affected caught fire in the early hours of Sunday. At least three persons are believed to have succumbed to asphyxia when fire engulfed several floors of the hotel.

Commissioner of police B Srinivasulu said that the toll would be announced later after ascertaining the facts.

The injured were shifted to Ramesh hospital for treatment.

About 50 COVID-19-affected persons were undergoing treatment at the facility.

The details of the medical personnel who are providing treatment to the victims are yet to be revealed.