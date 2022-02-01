Budget 2022 Live Updates: 30% tax on income from digital assets, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2022 Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the fourth Budget of the Modi 2.0 government today. The stage for the Budget presentation was set by the Economic Survey stating that the government has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy that is forecast to grow at a healthy 8-8.5 per cent growth in the 2022-23 fiscal. Now, the focus of the Budget is expected to be on further accelerating India's pace of recovery from the pandemic shock along with further boosting up India's healthcare system to secure against any future outbreaks. The government will continue to spend more to aid the recovery and put India back on a trajectory of higher growth.