Live
- 'Ram bhakti, desh bhakti' no different: Pejawar seer
- 41% decline in deal values in Indian market in October: Report
- CBI court sends former Bank of India manager to 5 years in jail in bank fraud case
- ONGC, Oil India Ltd to benefit as Govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Chhath Puja 2023: Why Mango Wood is Used for Cooking Mahaprasad on Kharna Day
- CM Vijayan urges investors to partner in Kerala's transformation
- Ways in which diabetes affects renal health
- Cybercriminals wiped out logs in 82% of attacks with missing telemetry: Report
- Bengal school job scam case: Fresh plea in Calcutta HC seeks speedy formation of special bench
- Death threat to Assam Minister: Accused arrested
Just In
World Cup 2023 Semifinal: AUS vs SA Live Score LIVE UPDATES
Stay on top of the thrilling World Cup 2023 Semifinal clash between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) with live score updates. Follow every moment...
Stay on top of the thrilling World Cup 2023 Semifinal clash between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) with live score updates. Follow every moment of the game with our real-time coverage for the latest highlights, scores, and key plays. Don't miss the action – catch all the excitement as it unfolds in this high-stakes cricket showdown!
Live Updates
- 16 Nov 2023 10:51 AM GMT
20.6
Maxwell to Miller, no run
- 16 Nov 2023 10:50 AM GMT
20.5
Maxwell to Miller, no run, slower and tossed up on off, Miller gets forward to defend to cover
- 16 Nov 2023 10:50 AM GMT
20.4
Maxwell to Miller, no run
- 16 Nov 2023 10:50 AM GMT
20.3
Maxwell to Miller, no run, tossed up just outside off from round the wicket, Miller gets forward to defend to cover
- 16 Nov 2023 10:50 AM GMT
20.2
Maxwell to Klaasen, 1 run, the googly and it's fraction short on off, Klaasen makes room and cuts wide of the diving cover, but mid-off gets across and cuts it off with a dive
- 16 Nov 2023 10:49 AM GMT
20.1
Maxwell to Klaasen, no run, length and on the middle and leg line, flicked to square leg
- 16 Nov 2023 10:49 AM GMT
Glenn Maxwell, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
- 16 Nov 2023 10:48 AM GMT
Summary: Overs 11-20 - 49/2; Phase Winner: Shared
> Starc has Markram caught at backward point
> Rvd falters under pressure too and is caught at 2nd slip
> Klaasen and Miller survive some nervy moments
> Rain forces the players off the field for 45 minutes
> Miller counterattacks and hits Zampa for two sixes
- 16 Nov 2023 10:47 AM GMT
5 runs of that over RSA are 67-4 after 20 overs
- 16 Nov 2023 10:47 AM GMT
19.6
Cummins to Miller, no run