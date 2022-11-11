Yashoda Twitter Review
Yashoda is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action thriller film written and directed by Hari–Harish. It stars Samantha in the titular role alongside Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma.
Live Updates
- 11 Nov 2022 6:30 AM GMT
#Yashoda— Skchowdary (@Iamskchowdary) November 11, 2022
Brilliance in every frame 🙏
.@Samanthaprabhu2 excelled in her role. We need these stories to be told by stars like Samantha. Engaging through out 🔥🔥 & mani sir background Music 👌👌
Hit kottesav Sam 😍 .
Dont miss. #YashodaTheMovie
- 11 Nov 2022 6:26 AM GMT
#Yashoda: Good and Engaging Emotional Thriller, First of all Samantha needs Special mention, Her Story Selection and Screen Presence is amazing. She single handedly fueled the cinema till the end with her performance ..(1)— Sanjay Tallam (@sanjaytallam) November 11, 2022
- 11 Nov 2022 6:20 AM GMT
- 11 Nov 2022 6:07 AM GMT
#Yashoda: A Decent thriller on surrogacy Scam— Dinesh LiLawat (@DineshLilawat45) November 11, 2022
She always surprises with the stories she chooses and this is one of her best attempts and performances #Samantha 💪@Samanthaprabhu2 ♥️👏
- 11 Nov 2022 5:59 AM GMT
@Samanthaprabhu2 ONCE YOU SAID,— LoKesh VJ シ︎ (@LoKesh_Vj24) November 11, 2022
"A river cuts through rock, not because of it's power, but because
of it's persistence!"💪❤️
Hearing Positive reports everywhere for #Yashoda!🤍💥 Youuuu Truly Deserved this kind of HAPPINESS & VICTORY at ur hard times...🥹♥️#SamanthaRuthPrabhu
- 11 Nov 2022 5:56 AM GMT
- 11 Nov 2022 5:55 AM GMT
#Yashoda— THALAPATHY (@Thalapathy65New) November 11, 2022
Must watch flim...acting level of @Samanthaprabhu2 🔥...hard work never fails best example @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L1hK8xM0TQ
- 11 Nov 2022 5:52 AM GMT
#Yashoda— 𝕾𝖚𝖕𝖊𝖗 𝕯𝖊𝖑𝖚𝖝𝖊 (@toxic_variant) November 11, 2022
One of the best performance of @Samanthaprabhu2 till date...
The whole movie is engaging and filled with twist and turns 💥 sure shot film. love you sam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfHTPG3vD7
- 11 Nov 2022 5:51 AM GMT
#Yashoda— 𝕾𝖚𝖕𝖊𝖗 𝕯𝖊𝖑𝖚𝖝𝖊 (@toxic_variant) November 11, 2022
I have been seeing you from moscowin kaveri to till date your hard work never fails. Now you have won in box-office soon you will win in your health. Congratulations for the success of #Yashoda love you @Samanthaprabhu2 from Chennai pic.twitter.com/iCiyLldtYf
- 11 Nov 2022 5:50 AM GMT
#Yashoda - overall an AvG movie. The initial setup is good. few twists are worth watch. But the pre climax and climax ruined the show. 2.5/5 @Samanthaprabhu2— pradeep (@PradeepBunty20) November 11, 2022
Positives : samantha and performances
Negatives : Bad vfx and illogical scenes pic.twitter.com/PPxXy5IK4d