Just a trailer: Congress warns Maha CM Fadnavis after defeating BJP in RSS bastion

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following the party's victory in the high-stakes Nagpur Graduates' Constituency election, where the Congress retained the seat.

The fiercely contested election concluded after a grueling counting process that spanned over 45 hours. Congress candidate Abhijit Wanjari emerged victorious, defeating BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale by a margin of 3,271 votes. Wanjari secured 67,231 votes against Kohale’s 63,960.

The defeat is widely seen as a major setback for the BJP, particularly given that Nagpur is considered the political stronghold of both Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who had both campaigned vigorously for the BJP candidate.

Following initial trends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared a post targeting the Congress party over Legislative Council election results across states. Echoing the sentiment, CM Fadnavis posted a taunt on social media, mocking Congress for allegedly failing to secure a single seat. However, once the final results from Nagpur turned the tide in favour of the Congress, Fadnavis promptly deleted the post.

Reacting to the development, the Maharashtra Congress took to 'X' to mock the Chief Minister. "By deleting the post, Fadnavis has once again lived up to the legacy of Savarkar. Acting as though he had struck a major blow before the final results were even out, Fadnavis posted prematurely. However, that very arrow rebounded and hit him in the chest! Ultimately, he was forced to delete the post,"remarked the Congress.

The party added a stern warning. "Fadnavis ji, scared already? This is just a trailer! In 2029, the people of Maharashtra will dismantle your political dominance in a way that will make you remember today's post. All the best, Fadnavis ji! Get ready for the next jolt."

The political row also drew a sharp counter-offensive from the Congress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had questioned how many seats the Congress managed to win across 28 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Karnataka—elections conducted via ballot papers.

Senior Congress leader and MP Pawan Khera challenged the Prime Minister directly. "If Narendra Modi firmly believes that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have no impact on election outcomes, he should stop playing with words and prove the BJP's electoral strength through action by holding the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections using ballot papers," Khera stated.

Additionally, the Congress party has reiterated its demands to stay the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) program of electoral rolls, reinstate the 13 crore voters allegedly removed through irregular procedures, and take action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



