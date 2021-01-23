Amazon’s anti-Hindu web serials

Amazon the retail giant of the world went through many controversies in the past in India as well as around the world. It is a big fish in the retail world but they should have understood that hurting the feelings of Hindus of the world is a game for them, the latest one being the web series "Tandav".



It's true that for past six years India has changed a lot in terms of industrialisation, education, technology, medicine etc and one more important which should not be missed is nationalism. There is nothing in adopting a hard core nationalism it's just a way to show love and affection for the country in which one is living.

Tandav incident did shown that lots of followers of lord Ram and lord Shiva are growing up in the country and it is showcased in a very cheap manner by the film makers. Cutting down those scenes is not actually the problem solver, it should be completely cut off for at least a year or so.

Amazon always acts like as if it doesn't know what the matter is when it's about a controversy on Hindus. Consumers or Amazon Subscribers must think twice before they purchase from this giant .There are many other platforms where you will get the same products which is available on the amazon.com so I will think twice before I purchase from them.

Present India is not that erstwhile India which used to get hurt and hurt always at every moment. This India shows that it will get no more get hurt because we have got all the rights to speak and take action against those forces which always hurts the sentiments of the Indians. This present India has shown the world that we can develop the vaccines against those diseases which has haunted most of the people in this world in recent. India might be a wounded tiger presently but India is intelligent as an eagle.

Sharadchandran S, New Delhi