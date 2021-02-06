AP has itself to blame for VSP privatisation move

V Ramu Sarma makes an in-depth study in his column. 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku' a slogan reverberated in every town and village of Andhra Pradesh in 1966/67. Students were in the forefront of movement. Today's one season/ one political party politicians - who have no emotional attachment with anyone and anything except their political future - may simply say that plant would remain there, would not fly any where but what makes all the difference is promoted by whom? Whether managed with spirit of selfless service or selfish profit?

As rightly said captive iron mines once allocated to VSP, turnaround is definitely possible. It's possible for public sector also to turnaround performance when it's possible for private players. VSP, a city by self should remain a crown jewel in Navaratnas and shouldn't fall in the hands of a private player. More so when employees are willing to mobilise funds required. Public sector managements did not evade bank loans and fly away to foreign countries to escape from legal proceeding in India. It's only the private Vijays, Neeravs and Lalits who have had that 'privilege'.

— G Sivaramakrishna, Hyderabad

A proposal to privatise the Visakha Steel Plant (VSP) comes like a bolt from the blue as it was not mentioned in the recent budget speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. But came to light through a Twitter by the Secretary of Public Investment . However it is a dent to the pride of Andhras as it was realised after the sacrifices of nearly 30 people including politicians and students, who agitated under a slogan "Vishaka Ukku Andhrula Hakku."

It should be remembered that privatisation process was commenced a few years ago when it was taken out from the maintenance of SAIL and giving it to corporate entity called Rastriya Ispate Nigam Limited ( RINL) .It is come to know that the VSP is to be handed over at throw away price to the South Korean steel giant POCSO or Adani group. It is right to mention here the corporate entity would start real estate business after acquiring the plant by taking the advantage of large chunks of its lands instead of manufacturing steel. Consequently nearly 40000 employees would face the brunt directly and lakhs of people indirectly.

It should be remembered that with Rs 5000 crore investment the Union government earned tens of thousands crores as taxes. So, to overcome the oft - cited losses for privatisation the government should bring back the VSP to SAIL from RINP and allot captive iron ore mines to it. In this way one and only steel plant can be saved that established on shore based. Moreover it is a prestige for AP as well as Vizag city which is going to be Executive Capital

— Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

That the Central Government decided to privatise Visakhapatnam steel plant, one of the Navaratnas among public enterprises is unfair. It's not a white elephant to get rid of, but a golden goose which is starved and deserves to be taken care of. It has no own captive mines for uninterrupted supply of raw material. It has been on the path of expansion. So the ongoing losses cannot be shown a cause to prove it a losing enterprise. It can be turned a profit making entity with a little help and political resolve. Of course, to strengthen the public sector would be the right step in the direction of self-sufficient Bharat.



— Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

The decision of selling the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd at Visakhapatnam is quite arbitrary by the central Government. For getting the plant at Vizag a prolonged battle was fought and lot of lives were lost in 1970. This decision has been opposed by entire Andhra people. The central government instead should have appointed a committee of experts to probe into the continuous losses of the plant and after that it should have been declared as a sick industry and after probing any viability plan it should have been implemented.

The State government should protest the decision tooth and nail and pass a resolution in the assembly and send it to the centre. If you go on privatising all public sector organisations including banks the government will not have any role on the development of the country. The Centre should release a white paper stating the reasons for the privatisation of VSP in detail and release it to media, so that public would be able to know the facts and then react. This type of unilateral decisions is not good for the Indian economy. At any cost the VSP should not go into the private hands.



— TSN Rao, Bhimavaram

It is not just Vizag steel plant alone, many PSUs, including nationalised banks have become white elephants, tDFhanks to defective policies of successive governments; also lack of work culture of workers and political attitude of trade unions (February 6). Under such circumstances, governments have no option but to go for privatisation. It is amusing political parties promote privatisation, while in government and oppose the same when they are in opposition. Such double standards need to be put an end and both private and private sectors are made to work in a competitive environment.



— Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Anything can happen only in A.P. because the state is politically weak. We have no time to give a thought to any issue except internal fights. Tamil Nadu could fight for Jallikattu by all political parties in spite of their differences and achieved what they want. We lost major ports, iconic Andhra bank etc. A.P people should give a thought for their collective welfare without political support.

— P R Vittal Rao, Hyderabad