Deep-rooted hatred for Sanatan Dharma

Ref: ‘Sanatan Dharma a soft target for Congress, its ally’ (Bold-talk: V Ramu Sarma). The growing trend of snide remarks on ‘Sanatan’ is becoming a political fashion for Congress and Samajwadi Party. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have lost all propriety and logic in lampooning Hinduism, and Sanatan values that are deeply entrenched in the Hindu psyche is not only irresponsible but self-defeating; and even suicidal in political terms for both the parties. Kharge’s comments in Mahakumbh 2025 are preposterous and childish when he commented that poverty and unemployment would be eradicated by taking the dip in the ‘Sangam’ and that faith should be confined within the four walls of one’s home. Mallikarjun Kharge must understand he has had the advantages as dalit to reach such a level – he must be thankful to democratic values promoted in the country, while one expects him to be loyal and eternally thankful to the country that has accorded the special status to the SC/ST communities at gross disadvantage to others; and Akhilesh Yadav calling the Kumbh gathering as ‘Chhapri Londe’ was absolutely disgusting and uncouth language to be used against such a sacred religious congregation which is sure to alienate, backfire and explode in the face of political parties that are feverishly engaged in anti-‘Sanatan’ analogy. Sadly, enough these political groups do not see ‘Sanatan’ and ‘Hinduism’ on the same scale owing to their deep-rooted hate, ignorance and antagonism against BJP; and anger against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Hindu revivalism and rejuvenation in the country is fast catching up to the discomfiture of diehard pseudo-secular political groups which is an unmissable reality in the country.

–K V Raghuram, Wayanad

The write-up by V Ramu Sarma gives a strong and clear indication that as long as Congress party is run like a family enterprise, it can no longer provide a strong opposition due to its inability to learn from its past mistakes. Even after ignominious defeats since 2014, marginalisation in several states and failure to construct a cogent national political alternative, it is clear that public perception believes the party works for the Gandhis, not for the nation. Further, having been caught in a spiral of confusion and missteps and bundle of controversies, the party leaders continuing to bizarre statements on Maha Kumbh and the devotees taking a dip shows its contempt towards Hinduism and its teachings.

Apparently, the party only appears to be groping in the dark struggling with both leadership and coherence. As the attacks on Sanatan Dharma by leaders belonging to congress and its allies goes unabated with the party leaders not only criticising with choicest expletives but even going to the extent of demeaning the sages and followers, it only goes to reveal their utter lack of knowledge and understanding of Sanatan Dharma since coming through the ages and enlightening the believers and others alike. Despite the unfortunate incident about the stampede in Prayagraj, Congress and INDIA bloc allies instead of showing empathy to the kin and kith of the victims' families stooping too low by questioning the conduct of Maha Kumbh and even going to the extent of criticising and objecting to Modi taking a dip in the sacred river is a sad reflection of their impertinent behaviour.

–K R Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

The persistent attack on Sanatan Dharma has become a fashionable trend with Congress to placate other minority religious groups in the country – Muslims in particular. It looks as if the nonagenarian leader and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, whose job now seems to heap choicest curses on the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the country – calling out their sins wouldn’t be washed away for several births – one wonders what sins that Kharge has witnessed in these two individuals to become so angry and pettish to lose the cool. The attitude of the dynasty family in the aftermath of the President’s speech in the Parliament, the other day raised serious questions about their faith and attitude in the democratic traditions of the country, when Sonia Gandhi called Drowpathi Murmu ‘poor thing, got tired in the end’ commenting on the speech that is being seen as deliberately anti-dalit; while Rahul Gandhi called the Presidential speech ‘boring’. The derisive smile on the face of Venugopal, MP, and suppressed mirth on the visage of Priyanka Vadra were unmissable. These comments were based on a pre-planned script by the Congress to berate the status of the President of India, while Rahul Gandhi has no compunction to carry the mini book of the Constitution constantly as if he is the safe keeper of it – showing no hesitation to perpetually violate the Constitutional values – left and right. It is evident that the frustration of Congress and other INDI groups is growing in the wake of the third term in the Parliament by the NDA albeit with a reduced majority.

The INDI group’s anger is taking an anti-nation tone, directed at the Hindu community whom the group feels is responsible for dashing the dream of coming to power, and in the light of growing sense of Hindu consolidation that is apparent in the country that seems to be on the increase with every passing day. The Samajwadi party clearly sees the Mahakumbh 2025 as a clear threat to its political survival, even as the BSP leader Mayawati is advocating for division of Uttar Pradesh into four states to suit her political ambition. The caste census mania repeatedly asserted by Rahul Gandhi having backers in Lalu Prasad Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal has now fallen flat that is clearly meant to divide the society on the caste lines. For Congress to revive itself and come out of the morass it is imperative for the party to become a credible opposition. There is need for new blood to be infused into the party, coupled with throwing out the coterie and cheerleaders.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

In the recent past we are somehow getting irritated to repeatedly coming across the acronyms 'Fatafat Khatakat,' 'Viksit Bharat' and so many phrases as if there are no other important issues in the country for the government and the opposition parties. Sanatan Dharma is being sandwitched between BJP and Congress. No doubt, taking dips will not wipe out sins and people cannot avoid taking baths in rivers. Does Rahul Gandhi not know his grand mother and mother took dips in Ganga? Does not octogenarian senior most leader Mallikarjun Kharge know this past? His guidance to Rahul is very puny. How this oldest party is depending to gain popularity only from non-Hindus? It is high time this once upon a time mighty party should shed its distemperment to shine and stand as a competitive one in the national politics.

– N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The plans of BJP have come unstuck with the stampedes and the part of the authorities to sweep it under the carpet were stymied by a couple of reporters who recorded that there were not one but two stampedes. In this age of social media nothing can be kept hidden for long and the lacunae in the arrangements and the suffering of the common people is being shown in the many videos going around. The Congress is vulnerable to criticism on many counts, but why is it always attacked on the grounds of being anti-sanatan? Religion must not be allowed to lord over statecraft. The conditions of nations like Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka should serve as an example and act like a warning for India not to go along the same way.

–Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

There is no relation between poverty and religious belief. So, octogenarian Mallikarjun Kharge should have avoided his statement that a dip in Sangam could not reduce poverty. However, during religious carnivals various people irrespective of their faiths benefit from them especially the people who settled in transport, hospitality, worship material, toys and others. It is reported that a person who is selling neem sticks is earning about 10,000 per day. So, faith may not alleviate poverty, but the events which are linked with faiths give a fair chance to earn something for various professionals.

–Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, NTR dt, AP