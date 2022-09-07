Financial exploitation by corporate institutions

The education system has become a matter of business for these corporate schools and colleges. Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging them with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently. The government has failed to keep an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.

Corporates taking advantage of govt's liberal policies

A country's prestige depends upon the percentage of literacy and standards in Education. A small country like Finland stood as a role model in the field of education with international standards and education under control of the government. Unfortunately, Neither Center nor State has a road map for a quality education system. Education in the country has become fully commercial. Taking advantage of the government's liberal policies. Private colleges have been exploiting the students financially at their discretion.

-Madugula Prasad- Graduate- Vemulapally mandal- Nalgonda district

Corporates putting students under pressure

Private educational institutions are minting money. Thanks to the State government's apathetic approach in imparting quality education. The fact is that successive governments gave step-motherly treatment to the education sector. As a result, we now have a plethora of private institutions. The mad rush for private education also led to huge competition among corporate educational institutions. To stay ahead of each other in the State rankings, managements of these institutions are putting students under a lot of pressure. Unable to bear pressure, some students were attempting to end their lives. The government needs to focus on these issues.

-K Srinivas Reddy, Private employee, Hanumakonda

People lost faith in State-run educational institutions

People losing faith in the State-run educational institutions as the government is taking no measures to improve the standards of education. Over the years, the State-run institutions are without teaching staff and proper infrastructure. Taking advantage of this, the private educational institutions spread their wings and made people believe that there was no alternative but to reach them for quality education. With no other way, people are forced to go for private education for their children despite exorbitant fees. The government on the other hand is playing a mute spectator role for obvious reasons.

-Thota Pavan, Student leader, Hanumakonda

Pvt colleges flouting norms

Government should appoint a regulatory body to decide the fee for 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate. The Board of Intermediate must take stringent action against administration violating the rules of fee structure.

As per Right To Education (RTE) 25 per cent of admissions must be given to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students but unfortunately, no college is following this norm.

Even government officials are neglecting the same. I demand the government to appoint a high-level committee to look into the matter seriously and do justice to the needy students.

-Syed Irshad Ali, PGT (Teacher), Karimnagar