Giving gifts during Christmas

The tradition of giving gifts to people during Christmas has its roots that date back to the Nativity story, whereupon the three wise men gave gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to infant Jesus.

The Romans had their own tradition of giving gifts during Saturnalia, while St Nicholas was perhaps one of the most famous gift givers in the festival’s history. However, it was in the 18th century that gift- giving became a central tradition of Christmas festivities.

Boxing Day: Boxing Day is celebrated a day after Christmas on December 26. The festival is meant for giving gifts, money and donations to the people in need. The name 'Boxing Day' has been derived from the word 'Christmas Box'. This day is meant to be a holiday for servants, who visit their families with the gifts and presents that they receive from their employers. Another theory tells us that a box was used to collect money and gifts for the poor which was placed in the church and contents were distributed among the poor on Boxing Day.

Boxing Day helps us in understanding the benefits of sharing and caring; spreading joy and happiness to other families. The day also creates a sense of community and understanding.

Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai