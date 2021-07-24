Hans India – Voice of the people

Journalism does not mean mere reporting of news to the readers and keep them informed of the goings-on, events, trends and developments in varied walks of human life and activity in the country and the world. It is more a social responsibility with commitment to ethical values and a potential weapon to wage an unrelenting, courageous battle against injustice, socio-political evils, undemocratic practices for the strengthening of strong society and the development of the country. The newspaper is the voice of the populace, the guardian of democracy and the conscience of the nation. It is reliable and firm bridge between people and people's representatives and the leaders at the helm of affairs.

Objectivity, veracity, credibility, intrepidity, transparency, uncompromising nature and commitment to the highest principles and ideals of journalism are the hallmarks of true journalism. That's what "The Hans India" stands for that with the galaxy of erudite editors and dedicated journalists set an example, blazing a new trail in the sphere of journalism, catering to the needs of all sections of people with many interesting, unique features such as Womenia, Readers' Pulse, Past and Present.

In a short span of period, The Hans India has become "Readers' most newspaper," Our dear newspaper", winning the hearts of the young and the old. The Hans India leaves no stone unturned in its wide coverage of regional, national and international events and issues with focus on the most burning topics of public interest. The editorials of the paper are superb and indeed "Classics" with sharp analysis of the issues, regional, national and international, political, sociological and economical, highlighting the ill-effects and repercussions of the policies pursued by the governments and bringing to light the truth- only the truth of the issues and government-policies and thus enlightening the public.

The paper offers the readers the required information, profitable knowledge, inspiring, enlightenment, analytical view, wider perception of the national and international issues, intellectual enrichment, language skills apart from the pleasure of reading for the reader over a cup of coffee in the morning with a fresh mind. The Hans India is undoubtedly a great newspaper that invariably touches the hearts of people of all ages. My hearty congratulations to the editors, editorial team, all the journalists and the staff on the paper's completion of a successful decade in the service of the nation. I wish The Hans India many more successful decades in its journey.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

10 yrs of innovative journalism



Hearty Congratulations to The Hans India for completing ten glorious years of innovative Journalism. Readers have chosen Hans India, instinctively as the newspaper suited to their expectations and taste of choice in preferred news that other publications either have ignored or underplayed. The simple style of language used, endeared readers to no end that is evident in presentations of the editorial or in the coverage of news. Above all, the concept of publishing letters from all sections of readers has motivated people to write letters to the newspapers that they have not indulged in so far. It can be said without any doubt that diverse opinions and views are accommodated in the letters column, which is a rarity in other English publications in the country. Let this trend be continued, with an increased interaction with readers, to improve and enrich the Hans India, in the days to come.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

A creative newspaper



My accolades to Hans India for successfully completing ten years in newpaper publication. Hans India came to establish itself as a creative and innovative newspaper in the country which is irrefutably gaining increased readership from all walks of life. What is appreciable is the availability of the newspaper online, while other publications have made this a commercial endeavour, to be logged only on payment. People, we have no access to the newspaper in their place, can now conveniently read stories; and this aspect by itself deserves gratitude by readers.

It is impressive to read 'Letters to the Editor' from different parts of the country by readers of different political hues. I feel that the publication is avoiding some letters that are critical against regular write-ups by individuals, in pointing out the shortcomings. By including such letters the readers will have a chance in having a critical analysis to the whole gamut of articles in different perspectives.

Venkata Narasimhan K R, Madurai