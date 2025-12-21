Hate speech bill threatens free expression

This is further to “Stormy debate over hate speech bill” (THI Dec 19. Karnataka’s proposed hate speech bill, while framed as a tool to curb incendiary and divisive language, raises serious concerns about its implications for free speech and democratic discourse. The bill’s vague definitions and broadly worded provisions risk giving authorities excessive discretion to determine what constitutes “hate speech,” opening the door to potential misuse against political critics, journalists, activists and ordinary citizens.

Without clear legal standards and robust safeguards, enforcement could become arbitrary, chilling legitimate debate and dissent. Additionally, the absence of independent oversight mechanisms may further weaken accountability. Instead of strengthening social harmony, such expansive laws can be wielded to suppress uncomfortable voices and stifle public criticism of the government. Democratic societies require both protection from harmful speech and firm safeguards for expression; striking that balance is essential, yet the current bill falls short of that critical test.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-560056