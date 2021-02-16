Is steel plant sale justified?

Privatisation of VSP will be a big blow to the thousands of workers and their family members. About 20,000 employees and workers are either directly or indirectly depending on the plant for the livelihood. Most of them may be in the middle age and may lose their jobs if the private management go for cost cutting. The Central government must take some steps to stop disinvestment process and save the plant.

Ameer Pasha Md, private employee, Vijayawada.

Implementation of management reforms are need of the hour in Vizag Steel Plant. This way a turnaround can be achieved. Privatisation is not the only solution to protect the government investments in the company. In addition, the Centre should also take into consideration the sentiments of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

N Srinivas,marketing professional, Tirupati.

Vizag steel plant is the pride of Andhra Pradesh people. It was the result of many sacrifices and a long fight. The central government should come out with entire facts about the steel plant. Even if it is running under loses the government should take steps to push it on the path of profits.

M Mahesh, private employee, Tirupati

Privatisation of Vizag steel plant is not at all acceptable. It is testing time for Telugu people to save it from going into the clutches of the private players. Besides various other problems, the privatisation move affects adversely the employment opportunities both directly and indirectly which should be opposed strongly.

V Lavanya, homemaker, Tirupati