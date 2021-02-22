Is steel plant sale justified?

It is unfortunate that the Central government is resorting to privatisation to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from mounting losses.

The proposal comes in the wake of the plant being referred to as a sick unit by the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR). A number of poor families belonging to SC, ST and OBC are engaged in various jobs in the plant whose jobs are on the block now.

The Union government should keep these factors in view, value the sentiments of the people and continue the plant as a PSU by assigning captive mines so that it can tide over its financial crisis.

Rama Gopal Gaduturi, president, Indian Confederation of Indigenous and Tribal People-AP

In the garb of saving the companies from losses and helping them get back on track, the BJP government is actually planning for the strategic sale of the nation's resources.

It cannot be applied for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as it is the heartbeat of Andhra people. Lakhs of people are ready to intensify their protest in order to save VSP from privatisation.

Our concerted fight to save the steel plant will continue till the Centre reconsiders its disinvestment proposal.

K Govinda Rao, district honorary president, AP Girijana Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee

It is time for all political parties and all sections of people come together under one umbrella raise their voices condemning the Central government's proposal of selling Visakhapatnam steel plant.

I congratulate the state government for its initiative in bringing severe pressure on Central government over the issue.

At the same time, all political parties should act in the same spirit like ongoing protest of farmers against new farm laws.

Kola Ramakrishna, Asst Professor, Srinivasa Engineering College Kadapa city.