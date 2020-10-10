Media should uphold national integrity 

A day ago, a few of the reputed news channels of India have been alleged of manipulating TRP (Television Rating Point) that is used to show which programmes are viewed most.

This move may be a planned one by some non-State actors in order to side-track the ongoing sensational issues like Hathras incident, SSR death case, Shaheen Bagh protests, drug scandal, etc.

As reported, it seems that many high-profile elements are involved in this. Neglecting this point, many news media would be busy in targeting those, whereas the accused media house be trying to defend themselves from allegations giving a chance to the culprits of the high-profile cases to manipulate and escape.

There has to be some understanding among the different media houses that their main motto should be to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity, not falling prey to these ambiguities.

As we all know, media is considered the 4th pillar of democracy.

- M Mohan Vamsi, Sathupalli, Khammam