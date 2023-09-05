My Voice: Views of our readers 05th August 2023

Udayanidhi exposes his mediocre knowledge

Many people in the past centuries tried to annihilate Hinduism which is built on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ but their mission went astray. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son Udhayanidhi read out a written script without having any basic knowledge on the ancient literature, vulgarly blamed ‘Sanatana Dharma’, equating it with Malaria, Dengue and Corona. It evidently exposes his mediocre knowledge. Our Vedas, Manu Smriti are as old as mountains and oceans and the so-called Dravidian culture is the outcome of Charvaku philosophy whose mission is to condemn what theists reveal the truth. ‘Sanatana Dharma,’ a term used to denote the eternal or absolute set of duties or religiously ordained practices, is incumbent upon all Hindus regardless of class, caste or sect.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

‘Sanatana Dharma’ is generally believed to have laid the theoretical foundations for the caste system. Perhaps, this explains why the terms ‘Sanatana Dharma,’ ‘Varnashrama,’ ‘Chaturvarna’ and ‘Manu Dharma’ are used interchangeably in Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark against ‘Sanatana Dharma’ was not against 80% of the population as made out by the Hindutva forces; it was against caste hierarchy. It is a Goebbelsian lie to say that Udhayanidhi Stalin made a call for ’genocide’ when what he called for was the ‘eradication’ of ‘Sanatana Dharma.’ Annihilation of caste, the thrust of what Udhayanidhi Stalin said, is at the core of what is called Dravidian politics. Hindutva ideologues cannot deny the fact that certain religious texts sanctify caste and hold it to be divinely ordained. People of Tamil Nadu by and large subscribe to the notion of human equality as expressed in Thiruvalluvar’s ‘Pirapokkum Ella Uyirkkum’ (all are born equal) and Thirumoolar’s ‘Ondre Kulam Oruvane Thevan’ (one clan, one god).

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Celebrating teachers’ invaluable service

September 5 in India is a special day, celebrated as Shikshak Divas, where we express gratitude for teachers. It aligns with Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary, highlighting their role as guiding lights in the pursuit of knowledge. Dr Radhakrishnan’s life and contributions inspire generations, emphasising the transformative power of knowledge. Teachers’ Day recognizes the dedication and impact of educators, echoing Dr Radhakrishnan’s belief that teachers should be the best minds in the country. This day underscores the noble profession of teaching and its significance in moulding responsible citizens. It serves as a reminder that teachers are instrumental in shaping the future and that education is a beacon of enlightenment with the potential to change the world.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Every year, we celebrate Teachers Day on 5th September, the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the honourable President of India from 1962 to 1967. Best wishes to all the teachers on the occasion. Creating interest in the subject is the prime job of teachers. Students should respect teachers and learn the subject and be regular to the classes, more importantly get their doubts clarified then and there. They must cultivate book reading as a hobby. It improves their vocabulary, usage of language and general knowledge. They can join book readers clubs. It sharpens their thinking faculties to resolve the issues faced by all of us - accidents, air pollution, adulteration, atrocities against women, drug abuse etc.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

Another day dedicated to celebrating the services rendered by the teachers’ fraternity will be observed on the September 5. The overemphasis on scoring more and more marks leading to rote learning has become a burden for students. The available syllabus and curriculum across various boards doesn’t impart skills to face the fierce competition outside after students leaves the portals of a school. Formal education has more or less become a routine annual ritual of completing syllabus, conducting exams, assessing the students’ performance with very little or no creativity & innovation developed by students. Imparting education has to undergo a drastic change to infuse the necessary skills and innovation to prepare and make students future ready. The New Education policy (NEP) has to look into this requirement.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Happy Teachers Day! (September 5 is the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. He was a great philosopher and guide. A real teacher is a leader (not bossing around with domination) but showing the joyful success way to others in a friendly, affectionate manner. The world needs more of teacher-leaders everywhere. Then the world can prosper. One way is to make 1-year teaching in schools compulsory for all citizens (in the subject or craft or skill of their choice). S Radhakrishnan always proposed easy teaching techniques, made education easy, enjoyable and interesting.

PV Srinivas Sreelekha, Secunderabad