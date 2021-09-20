My Voice: Views of our readers 20th September 2021

A fluid situation in Punjab

The ouster of the Punjab satrap, Captain Amarinder Singh, just four months before the election has created a fluid political situation in Punjab. Sidhu's popularity in electoral terms remains untested so far. How things will pan out with Sukhjinder Randhawa who is perceived to be close to Sidhu and initiated rebellion against Captain as the next Chief Minister remains to be seen.

The BJP has angered farmers by passing the three farm laws so much that it is in no position to take advantage of the present political turmoil. The likelihood is that it will come a cropper in the election.

It is hard for the Akali Dal to emerge as a choice for being voted to power when its loss of favour with the electorate is so complete. Perhaps, the AAP stands to gain from the turn of events in Punjab; it can now fancy its chances. But then it too is not free from the bane of internal squabbles.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

II

It is a dark chapter for Congress to unceremoniously jettison a senior and trusted leader like Captain Amarinder Singh from the Chief Minister's post in Punjab, due to irresponsible and unwarranted pampering of Navjot Singh Sidhu by the dynasty family, who behaved as power unto himself to berate and insult the Chief Minister from the date he was made the president of the party in Punjab.

It is obvious that Amarinder Singh was insulted several times by the congress high command for no fault, in an effort to encourage the dominance by Sidhu, whom the CM called an irresponsible, unreliable individual who is playing with the security and integrity of the country, considering Sidhu's irrational behaviour of camaraderie with Imran Khan and Pak Army chief - considering the long border that India shares with Pakistan, that not a day passes without some mischief from Pak side, employing drones for dropping of narcotics and firearms in Punjab.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Blending tourism and politics

The suggestion to export parboiled rice to the needy countries is worth exploring and implementing. While politics and politicking can wait, the author has very rightly underlined the need to come to the rescue of the farmers.

The TS government can use the reluctance of the Centre to its advantage and treat this more as a blessing in disguise. The author has deftly intertwined the issue with tourism also as there is a huge potential to attract Korean audiences to this IT state.

Koreans are second to none in IT, electronics and other consumer goods and Telangana is a good match by being in the forefront in IT sector in India.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Bad move by Black Caps

It was wrong on the part of New Zealand to abandon their tour of Pakistan on eve of first ODI (Hans India Sept 18 report 'NZ just killed Pakistan cricket: Shoaib Akhtar'). The security of players is of utmost importance; but to take a unilateral decision when Pakistan PM gave the assurance of a tight security to the team was a miscalculated step.

The Black Caps shouldn't have accepted in the first place to tour due to the political turmoil in neighbouring country. Their action would jeopardize the upcoming tours of England and other countries to Pakistan. New PCB chairman Rameez Raja starts his innings on a sticky note.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool

Internet and today's kids

The internet has become sine qua non in our lives. Internet has joined 'Roti, Kapda aur Makaan' and is now the fourth basic necessity of our life.

With internet, knowledge is up for anyone's grab. Recently, I came across an advertisement encouraging small kids to take up coding.

There is no harm in learning something but dealing with such complex things in such a tender age is not healthy. Every kid comes with a different set of talents, let them bloom naturally.

Noopur Baruah, Tezpur

'Kamaraj Plan' for Gujarat BJP

The dramatic replacement of Gujarat State cabinet with new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a first-time entrant into Assembly with all his 24 (except three) new Ministers on the other day, reminds us of the Kamaraj Plan initiated by Pt Nehru's Congress in 1963.

The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, inspired by the suggestion of K Kamaraj, an ace Congress Chief Minister from Tamil Nadu, sought the resignations of several senior Congress Ministers including some State Chief Ministers for party work, as the Congress then, was losing its sheen.

Like Kamaraj Plan, the present Union Cabinet is galvanised by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in July 2021, whereby some of his able senior colleagues were also relieved from their Ministries for party work.

Now, it is reported that the RSS, BJP's parent organisation through its survey, predicted that the forthcoming State elections in Gujarat may rock the party boat with Vijay Rupani and his team at the helm of affairs.

The BJP High Command was, therefore, quick to show all the 21 Ministers and their CM, the door. Strange, none of the outgoing Ministers, including Nitin Patel, Dy CM conveyed their discontentment, which proves the control of the party supremo, Narendrabhai Modi over his party men.

All new faces before the elections is the 'favourite' formula of the Prime Minister Modi, which swept recent Delhi Municipal polls in 2017 in BJP's favour. It is to be seen whether history repeats in forthcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, to be held next year.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Supriyo's new political tunes

This refers to the article "Supriyo joins TMC weeks after 'quitting politics'"( THI, 19TH Sept). BJP gave an opportunity to him to become an MP and then Minister in Modi Sarkar since 2014 till 2021.

He suddenly lost Elections in West Bengal Assembly elections then quit politics and suddenly one day a news came he joined TMC. What an event of hilarious politics! Some wiseman had said so true about Indian politics that is "There are no permanent friends and enemies in India politics. As per history, we see whoever leaves BJP or NDA they do make a comeback.

The examples of B S Yeddyurappa, Nitish Kumar (JDU), Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh can be cited. The singer-turned-politician says he was worried as he lost ministership but in BJP and other political parties there are many senior leaders who have been working in their parties for decades but they are not hungry for Ministership or becoming an MLA or MP or even a councillor.

Sharadchandran S, New Delhi

Split captaincy in India team

Skipper Virat Kohli's decision on Thursday last week to step down as T20I captain after the World Cup in UAE next month has taken everyone by surprise. Kohli has been leading India and has been the No.1 batsman in all formats of the game for almost eight years.

His decision to step down will certainly help him concentrate on his batting. Although there is no confirmation from the BCCI yet who will replace Kohli as captain, Rohit Sharma is the most likely contender.

Rohit Sharma deserves to be India's next T20 captain because he's done exceptionally well whenever he has been given an opportunity. In 2018, India won the Asia Cup under his captaincy. Besides that, he has been an exceptional captain for the Mumbai Indians Team. This could be a nice option.

KS Rao, Thane

Festivities with care & cheer

The festival Ganesh Chaturthi has let us embark on the Voyage of Festivals. There is an air of happiness and enthusiasm everywhere as people departed the deity merrily.

With the same energy we will now celebrate the upcoming festivals and events. Only wearing masks, social distancing, sanitising hands and assiduously sticking to precautions will help us avoid any further lockdowns and loss of health.

Anushka Jaiswal, Ujjain