Mysterious move behind spl session

Apropos, "Special session of parl in September, "THI, Sep 1. The Modi government announced its plan to convene a five-day special session of Parliament catching political circles and the opposition by surprise and triggering speculation about Lok Sabha polls being advanced. The government was tight-lipped about the likely agenda for the session - deepening the mystery behind the move. The INDIA bloc termed the move an attempt to divert attention from their unity efforts and the fresh allegations on the Adani group, but were unable to fathom the motive. Although, majority government doesn't need Parliament's nod to advance the polls, session can show case its achievements and set the tone for its campaign. High growth rate, rise to the fifth spot in global economy, effective fight against the pandemic, free ration and other welfare measures along with growing geopolitical heft of India are being the highlights. On the other hand, an early election could complicate matters for the I.N.D.I.A bloc by forcing it to speed up its responses to tasks like settling on a PM face and hammering out seat-sharing arrangement among other parties which are still partners in regional theatres: tasks which would have, in any case, have been difficult.

- N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

With the central government constituting a committee led by former President Ram Nath Govind to study the legal and constitutional feasibility of the 'One Nation,One Election' concept, it is confirmed that the government is moving fastly towards such polls. Common polls in India is not a new concept.That setup was existent here until 1967. The basis pointed out for common polls is huge waste of money and loss of time and stagnation of development. A pertinent question now is whether lack of common polls is the biggest puzzle being faced by India. When will we solve poverty, unemployment and agricultural crisis and economic recession? Unless centre and states are ruled by single party, the conduct of common polls is impossible. In short, while conducting common polls, inherent practical difficulties are huge.Incongruity in polls schedules of Loksabha and Assemblies is paramountly vital.It might be possible to enforce own political agenda. However,we must not forget that ultimately we are extinguishing our own democracy.

- B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram