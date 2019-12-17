MyVoice: Views of our readers - 16 Dec

Keep your surroundings clean

It has become a fashion of the day to blame the government and its various departments for any problem one faces - let it be garbage, security, lighting etc. The citizens forget invariably that they have also certain moral obligations to keep the society in good order and upkeep.

We throw garbage anywhere and everywhere and cry foul that the city is unclean. We drive like devils and blame the police for inaction.

We park our vehicles wherever we like and blame the civic authorities for traffic jams. In Chennai, I find many areas being developed by their own resident welfare associations with cooperation and nominal contribution from the respective residents.

These associations, in liaison with civic authorities, organise door-to- door collection of garbage after ensuring individuals segregate the garbage into - organic, non-organic and personal disposals.

These are processed, recycled and sold away at the centralised collection centres, yielding substantial revenue for the municipalities.

In many areas, these associations have even installed CCTVs along the streets with the active cooperation from local police authorities. This, in turn, will ensure safety and also help police to track and solve crimes.

Will Hyderabadis wake up and do something for their own welfare instead of lamenting over lack of governance?

J Kannan, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad

Campus violence worrisome

A day after the police and protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act clashed in Jamia Milia Islamia and the areas surrounding it, students from various institutions across the country took out rallies in support, including those from Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, TISS in Mumbai and the Bombay University.

Violence had erupted in the area surrounding Jamia on December 15 afternoon in which scores were injured as the police resorted to lathi-charge and firing of teargas shells. It seems that police personnel have forgotten their promises while joining the force.

They should remember that students are the future for our country. It seems that they too are childless like our Prime Minister, who wants to destroy the democratic system in the country by polarising between Hindus and Muslims.

I hope Indian people are not foolish enough believe the Home Minister and the Prime Minister.

A A Abuzar, Sitamarhi, Bihar

Kudos to Suman Rao!

The much awaited grand finale of Miss World 2019 pageant was held in London on Saturday. Miss Jamaica Tony-Ann Singh was crowned the Miss World 2019 title. She has become the fourth Jamaican to win the title.

Ophley Mezino of France was adjudged the first runner-up and India's Miss Suman Rao won the second runner-up Miss World 2019 title respectively.

Suman Rao, who hails from Rajasthan, had won the Miss India contest in June. The last time India had won the Miss World title was in 2017, when Haryana's Manushi Chillar represented India, in a win which had come in 17 years after the noted Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had won the title in the year 2000.

Miss World 2019 was the 69th edition of the contest and contestants from 120 countries had competed for the title. After competing in several fast-track events, ten contestants were selected for the final of the beauty pageant.

Suman Rao, who won the coveted second runner-up title of Miss World 2019 contest, had won the title of Miss India 2019 earlier this year.

Suman Rao is handling several modelling assignments and studies and she aspire to be an actress. Congratulations Suman Rao for achieving the coveted beauty title. The nation is proud of you!

Kodihalli S Rao, Shreenagar, Thane