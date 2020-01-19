MyVoice: Views of our readers - 17 Jan

'Patriotism' takes a different turn!

One slogan that has captured our imagination as well as the spirit of the protests is: "Hindu-Muslim Bhai Bhai, CAA & NRC Bye Bye". The anti-CAA protesters hold the pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar high, whereas the pro-CAA protests go without the pictures of great leaders as they cannot yet flaunt the pictures of M S Golwalkar and K B Hedgewar.

It is easy to put the blame on the Shaheen Bagh protesters for the inconvenience caused to the commuters due to the sit-in. Actually, the blame should be put on those who passed the CAA and necessitated the sit-in. The moment the CAA is rescinded, the women protesters with children will end the 'blockade'.

It was the peak of irony that Home Minister Amit Shah who has the Delhi police under his direct control has urged Delhiites to punish the 'Tukde Tukde gang' for the violence. The police acted like angels in Jamia Millia Islamia University and Jawaharlal Nehru University!

According to Amit Shah, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan have as much right over India as you and I have. They are sons and daughters of India. The country will embrace them. Add to his description, 'They are not termites'!

Deepika Padukone (by standing in solidarity with the injured JNU students) and Satya Nadella (by describing the CAA as 'bad') have spoken the truth to power without kowtowing to the ruling dispensation. They have stood up for the cause of an inclusive society without the fear of consequences. They have thereby joined the ranks of the 'Tukde Tukde gang', also called 'anti-nationals' and 'urban Naxals'. If nothing else, the Hindu Right wing has enriched the lexicon of Indian politics.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has bragged that 'anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs'. By his own admission, he made the rabid remark out of his desh bhakti. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke of taking 'revenge (badla) on protesters and he followed it up indeed.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan literally acts (runs amok) like an unbridled jallikattu bull; he arraigns the CPI(M)-led LDF government for passing an anti-CAA resolution in the Assembly and filing a suit against the CAA in the apex court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed the CAA to make the world aware of persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan. The lack of a similar law in Pakistan means there is no religious persecution in India. Lynchings and various other forms of violence perpetrated on Muslims are mere hallucinations!

If we are truly patriotic, we should believe that CAA, NRC and NPR come as a benevolent package in fulfilment of the election promise of vikas and acche din and that there is no economic crisis for the government to tackle; it is no more than a delusion manufactured by pro-Pakistani forces 'to discredit' India! Suspend disbelief and demonstrate your patriotism!

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Pawan, thy name is inconsistency!

The JSP has forged alliance with the BJP in AP. It seems the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan forged a tie-up with the BJP keeping merger proposal for near future as he did it without conditions.

It is a million dollar question how the Che Guevara ideology would sync with Manu dharma. With this, the true colours and opportunistic attitude of the JSP came to the fore. The JSP chief claimed himself many a times that he would fight against corruption, casteism and feudalism on behalf of the people even without votes and seats.

But now he is talking about grabbing of power in the State in 2024 elections. He criticised the Narendra Modi government previously for not according Special Category Status (SCS) and warned if necessary, he would take up indefinite hunger protest.

He further compared special package to stale laddus. Now, the same person is strongly pitching for the rule of Modi and Shah for the country. How can we believe a person as our leader who is known for his inconsistency?

It is crystal clear that Pawan cannot lead a political dispensation without discreet help of the ruling party either in the State or at the Centre.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, Krishna dt, AP

CAA doesn't infringe rights of citizens

This has reference to the article 'CAA: A constitutional quagmire' (Jan 18). The author is right when he says that nothing contained in the CAA goes against the interest of the peace-loving and a genuine citizen of the nation.

The law is about giving citizenship and not usurping it as the Prime Minister said the other day. But some misunderstandings are being created by the Opposition in order to malign the dignity of the Prime Minister.

It has now become the fashion for the Opposition to resist any steps taken by the government or the Prime Minister for that matter. The Opposition has had a good opportunity to place before Parliament its argument.

But it failed to consolidate. The meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi was not attended by many of the Opposition parties. They have their own reservations about the CAA. They lack unity regarding CAA which means they too differ on CAA.

It is a secular law. It does not infringe upon the rights or liberties of any person, nor does it snatch the citizenship of any citizen as of now. Then why spread rumours to create confusion among the people? The Opposition should come out with specific points that affect the freedom or citizens of any existing person.

They should not fool the entire nation by placing false allegations against the government and the Prime Minister. It is quite unfortunate that we do have a Prime Minister who is being most criticised by the Opposition. People have voted him to rule but unfortunately, he is not being allowed to do so.

Furthermore, if the Opposition does find faults in the law, it has all the liberty in the world to approach the courts of law for correction. It can also press for amendments.

In all, the Opposition is playing politics over the CAA. Vote bank politics looks like all the better for them than the safety of the nation.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

Fatal games like Jallikattu should be banned

It has been an annual feature to organize a fair of rams fighting on certain festive day. As usual when the event was going on, a saint appeared on the scene and anxiously enquired about it.

The organizer of the fair explained, "Guruji, this is a fair of rams organised every year in which a specially bred bull is released into the gathered crowd. Challengers participating in the race brace up to grab the large hump of the bull with both arms and hang on to it while the bull attempts to escape.

Participants hold the hump for as long as possible, attempting to bring the bull to a stop. In some cases, participants must ride long enough to remove flags on the bull's horns. Those bet on winning bull gets dividend money and the final winning bull is declared as king of bulls."

At the peak of the fighting, the saint moved slowly towards the bull with a shining smile on his face. The bull stopped the scowl and began staring at the saint coolly.

The submissive behaviour of the animal made him feel proud of his saintliness He murmured that animals were more ethical and polite than human-beings. He raised his arm to touch and bless the animal despite the persuasive efforts of the gathering not to go nearby and to move away as the animals are wild by nature harming at any moment.

The saint undauntedly walked down to the bull, who smelt the human touch, took the saint on the horns, threw him onto the ground inflicting multiple fractures. Realisation dawned on the saint that animals truly contain wicked gene.

The annual Jallikattu which starts with all gaiety in Tamil Nadu ends up in fatalities. In this year's celebrations, 34 participants and 28 onlookers were Injured by the raging bulls. Therefore, banning of such fatal events is a must.

Seetharam Basaani, Hanamkonda

India's strength lies in peace

This is with reference to the report 'Indian way of conflict avoidance is by dialogue, not by brute force (Jan 17). Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contention is that civilisation prospered owing to peace and harmony and the need to avoid brute force, in order to achieve ends, that can be achieved through dialogue.

India's strength lies in peace, unity and brotherhood; and such a mindset is capable of drawing innovation, naturally, that serves as a magnetic force, in drawing the world to the country, while addressing a seminar on 'Globalisation of Indian Thought' at IIM-Kozhikode.

The Prime Minister's assertion that India's strength lies in peace, which is the essence of Indian ethos - reflected in the country playing a major role in UN peacekeeping operations, contributing to global harmony, worldwide for decades.

India's avoidance of force, to ensure result through dialogue, is chiefly addressed to Pakistan, which is carrying out nefarious activities of proxy war, and cross border terrorist against India. Pakistan must not view this as India's weakness, before things culminate to irretrievable crisis of sort.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad, Kerala

Union Budget should address banking issues

There are lot of problems to be addressed in the coming Union Budget with regard to banking reforms. To achieve the $ 5 trillion economy goal, wellbeing of banking sector is the key point.

Though there is light improvement in performance of banking sector, especially the PSBs, it is not sufficient. In fact, there are a lot of hindrances coming in the banking reforms proposals.

After the introduction of NCLT in the year of 2016, recoveries have increased, but here the hiccup is borrowers approaching courts on some or other point for stay order for which the courts simply oblige without thinking of the repercussions and the procedure is stopped which will have its impact on the reforms and thereafter on the economy.

Then there is tepid credit growth in the last few years despite government instructions to go freely on credit increase. The lending officers for

fear of NPAs are going slow on credit disbursals thus the percentage of NPAs with reference to the total credit is going up.

Credit discipline and equity have suffered with politically motivated loan write-offs in several States despite warnings from RBI that these types of write-offs would spoil the credit discipline.

A strong legislation should be brought in so that loan waivers promised by the contestants during any type of elections would make him lose his nomination. One more serious lapse is the NBFC crisis which has affected the bank recovery and so far, no remedy is suggested.

Urban cooperative banks are another burning problem to be addressed in the budget. The recent bank mergers are not at all a solace to the FM as it is not at all a solution to the existing problems. Last but not the least, the stumbling block in the settlement of wage revision which is overdue for two-and-a-half years is to be cleared.

TSN Rao, Manager (Retd) Indian Bank, Bheemavaram, WG dt, AP

Justice should be equal to all

Nirbhaya's convicts having still time beyond Jan 22 to face hangman's noose may be providential since one of them applied mercy petition to the President.

I believe, unless in any issue of national importance like in Kasab's case, should not be let to public influence like in Nirbhaya or Disha as it is the law machinery through all assigned levels and ultimately the President's prerogative to dispense with mercy.

I can't understand as to why people tend to dictate terms to assigned bodies and the sensation mongers in media, especially the electronic media, to create havoc.

People dance to media's tune and like in Disha case, those at the helm also resorted to quick disposal, the encounter. Another victim Ayesha's mother aptly said that it so happened as the victims were poor.

It is obvious that those from political and affluent circles escape even after committing heinous crimes. Unless equality prevails among all, destiny alone prevails.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Let wisdom prevail upon fighting leaders of AP

What is happening in the newly-formed young AP State? After getting such a solid mandate by YSRCP, just within six months' time, it lost the confidence of Andhraites. Jagan Mohan Reddy's inexperience in administration coupled with his unilateral decisions pushed the State to turmoil.

Though for namesake, the government has five Deputy Chief Ministers and other Ministers manning important portfolios, it seems that they have no say in the governance; all have to follow the diktats of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Minister's only duty is to support their leader to the fullest for that they go to any extent to defend their leader.

In doing so, most of the Ministers are using foul language and blasting the Opposition leaders or any other leader. If they pass adverse comments, their leader guard all of them. The police force's only job is to shield such leaders who are abusing their powers, causing law and order breakdown in certain sensitive districts.

All districts in the State are in disturbed mode due to the party's decisions including shifting administrative capital to Visakhapatnam or in creating visionless another two capitals in Rayalaseema and Amaravati. Even the holiest place for Hindus Tirupati is subjected to sacrilege with the misbehaviour of a nominated Chairman to the S V Bhakti Channel.

Leave alone Ministers, even some MLAs are turning bold with the suddenly acquired power and vomiting venom against the Opposition leaders. The recent episode of an MLA from Kakinada city deliberately using most uncivilized language against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and JSP leader Pawan Kalyan created law and order problem in the otherwise peaceful city.

The city was cordoned off by police forces vitiating the festival mood of Kakinada citizens. The foul language used by city MLA brought disrepute to Kakinada and its citizens.

The irony here is neither the MLA nor his leader expressed regrets for the impulsive comments made by the MLA. This is high time for Jagan Mohan Reddy and his team to stop the obnoxious culture of abusing power.

The power-drunk elected representatives are causing more harm to the party apart from losing the respect of people who elected them to power. The nascent party and its leaders' dictatorial administration are leading the State towards chaos.

It is all going like a rudderless boat. Let us hope that good sense prevails over elected party representatives and their leader and concentrate on governance keeping aside petty duels.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada, AP