MyVoice: Views of our readers 02nd February 2024

Rejecting MLC posts nominees of BRS unfounded

Governor of Telangana or any gubernatorial person usually never reject Government decisions unless Legal and administrative issues require to be clarified. Rejecting nominees for MLC posts by BRS govt earlier was quashed by the constitutional head of Telangana based on their political affiliations. On what ground has the Governor now vetted for appointment of two persons for MLCs proposed by Congress govt is to be clarified. One of the two has founded a political party. On interim applications filed by BRS candidates, the High Court has ordered status quo on notification till February 8. In this context, if govt has authority to recommend which has gained approval by Governor, why and how petitioners’ case be valid? If petitioners are right in their approach, then all susceptible appointments must first be passed through judiciary.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Not everything is right in Chandigarh polls

Despite Congress, AAP candidate were confident that their candidate Kuldeep Singh appeared comfortably placed to win in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, the defeat at the hands of BJP’s nominee comes as a huge setback to them. AAP supremo in a fit of rage burst out terming it is a black day for democracy based on allegations of fraud, forgery and sedition sparked soon after the announcement of results. Though the Mayoral poll results clearly reveals that there is something amiss and wrong in the whole process after serious allegations were levelled by AAP and congress claiming that their votes were deliberately made invalid by presiding officer by way of vote tampering even as the version of presiding officer runs to the contrary blaming the AAP-Congress councillors capturing ballot papers and tearing them up resulted in chaos. All in all, in order to set right the issue and restore confidence in people about the conduct of polls, it is time, election commission orders immediately a high-level inquiry to bring out the truth even as AAP--Congress move High Court demanding fresh election.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad

Despite having 20 votes in the 35- member municipal corporation house, the INDIA bloc lost the Chandigarh mayoral elections to the BJP. The BJP’s candidate Manoj Sonkar got 16 votes out of 35 while the INDIA bloc secured only 12 votes and eight votes remained invalid. Interestingly, all the invalid votes are from the INDIA bloc. This clearly shows that how the BJP used the officials to change the results. The presiding officer seemed to be under pressure.This holds very deplorable for the democracy. The elections must be free and fair, wether mayoral elections, assembly elections or Lok Sabha elections. Or else the democracy will no longer exist in India.

Hassan Khan, Mumbai

BJP lacks pragmatic approach

The quote “politics is the art of possible” is often attributed to Bismarck, the 19th century statesman. However, the intertwining of politics and religion, is the present art and trend, mastered by the almighty BJP, in the country’s political landscape today. In secular India, seperation of religion and state is the fundamental principle. But the BJP, over a period of ten years, has experimented, implemented it’s agenda and achieved humongous success, by linking religion with politics and attained unprecedented political supremacy in the north India. But one must agree that BJP could not win the southern Indian territory beyond vindhya mountain range, except occassional gains in Karnataka. Comparatively, in south India politics reflect pragmatic approach to the governance and south has no takers for politics of U-turn Kumar, who somersaulted 5 times in a span of 10 years, which is an Olympic record. Thus, Dakshin Bharat, as rightly pointed out by Hans India, remains an impregnable fortress of Secularism and peaceful coexistence.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Varanasi Court makes appeasement ‘verdict’

The judgment by the Varanasi Court, allowing puja inside the Gyanvyapi Masjid compound, is nothing but blatant injustice. Disregarding the clear provisions of the Place of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which prohibits the conversion of religious worship places, the court seems to be following the majoritarian sentiment rather than the law of the land. It is evident from the developments around Gyanvyapi Masjid that the government machinery, after setting a dangerous precedent in Babri Masjid issue, is trying to create similar scenarios across the country. We appeal to all people believing in justice and democracy to come forward and raise their voices against these orchestrated plots to fan the flames of anti-Muslim communal polarisation.

Afazuddin Kazi Qasmi, Mumbai