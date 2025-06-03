MyVoice: Views of our readers 03rd June 2025

Centre betraying flood-hit Assam

The flood situation in Assam not only remains grim but is worsening by the hour. On Monday the water levels rose alarmingly in many parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places. A late-night June 1 report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that two more people had lost their lives in Cachar and Sribhumi districts, while around four lakh people are reeling from the deluge across 15 districts. The total number of people who have lost their lives in this year’s flood and landslides has already increased to 20. At present, 764 villages are under water and 3,524.38 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam. In 2016, BJP had promised to make Assam ‘flood-free’. In 2022, the home minister reiterated this promise. Looking at the visuals from the so-called ‘Smart City’ Guwahati, one is reminded how the Prime Minister and his double-engine governments have betrayed Assam.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Neglect is also a form of violence

Once again, Assam is drowning, not just in water but also as regards official apathy. Every year, floods wreak havoc, displacing thousands and taking several precious lives. Yet, the state remains woefully unprepared. Temporary shelters and relief camps are not long-term solutions. Where are the sustainable flood-control strategies? Is disaster preparedness merely a monsoon ritual? It’s time we moved beyond press statements and acted on the ground. Flood victims deserve more than pity; they deserve protection, planning, and policy reform. Let the government be reminded: neglect, too, is a form of violence.

Md Hasnain, Mumbai

Act now to prevent Covid spread

The gradual rise of Covid cases across India is a cause for major concern. The authorities should closely monitor the situation as a measure of gearing up for any eventuality. The surfaced number of infected cases is only the tip of the iceberg. As the present strain is not as virulent as before, people are ignoring it. So many cases have gone untested and unnoticed. But the people should be persuaded to follow respiratory etiquette and norms to contain the infection’s spread. The extreme weather conditions that are prevailing can aggravate the situation as there could be a rise in viral infection cases. The authorities are expected to focus on preventive and curative aspects of an epidemic, before it’s too late.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Former MP, Vizianagaram-3

Life sentence is a real eye-opener

The life sentence (30 years) given to A Gnanasekar in the Anna University sexual harassment case is a welcome and historic decision. It brings a long-awaited justice to the victim and sends a strong message to the society that no one, irrespective of his/her power or position, can get away after violating someone’s dignity in a place of learning. This verdict shows the firm stand of the judiciary in giving a voice to the oppressed and holding the guilty accountable. Even if justice is delayed, it is not denied. This case sets a powerful example that when institutions, law, and society stand together, justice speaks louder than words.

As’ad, Kabir Nagari

Politicians should stop Op Sindoor rhetoric

Apropos ‘Op Sindoor should not be used to derive political mileage’ (The Hans India; June 2), it was undertaken in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-trained terrorists. It wasn’t a war for territorial gains but a stern warning by India, which has run out of patience from successive terrorist attacks by Pakistan-trained terrorists. Through Operation Sindoor, India. Which substituted ‘turn-the-other-cheek’ policy with that of ‘fire-for-fire’ said that ‘enough is enough’ unequivocally to her ill-meaning neighbour. It was executed by committed armed forces, who risked their lives. The government, which ordered and controlled the operation, and the opposition, have no business to either to gloat over it or criticise the same just for electoral gains. The well-controlled operation which harmed no Pakistani civilian, but dismembered her terror factories, stands for national honour, and not for political mechanisation.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi