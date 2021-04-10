MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th April 2021

Not the time for creating panic

It is very surprising to note that some states like Maharashtra, Delhi, etc are blaming the Centre for not supplying sufficient doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccination process started almost 3 months ago and since then the Centre has been striving its level best to supply the vaccine to all the states. In the beginning, many states particularly Maharashtra didn't take it seriously and didn't make proper arrangements for vaccination. They even wasted it. Now they are blaming the Centre. First they should chalk out a fool proof strategy and implement it strictly. News channels too should maintain some restraint while telecasting the news about vaccination. They are unnecessarily creating a panic situation in the general public.

D V Seshasai, Narasaraopet

TRS will win Sagar seat



When we closely look at the percentage of votes polled during 2018 assembly and 2019 parliament elections segment wise the competition lies between TRS and Congress and the BJP may gain nearly 10,000 votes. The TRS has an advantage of having out of 189 Panchayats it has 162 from TRS . Out of six Mandals , the TRS has five Mandals with them only one Mandal is with the Congress. The voters are nearly 2, 20,000 out of which whoever gets more than nearly 85,000 votes may be the winner. The competition is tough between TRS and Congress. Jana Reddy is a known leader among the region and he has developed the constituency to his best but we can see the constituency is much neglected even during the TRS period. The reason may vary in spite of having the Nagarjuna Sagar dam, it still has the drinking water problem as we know during undivided Andhra Pradesh than rulers did not justify the region even though the famous Nagarjuna sagar dam lies in Telangana.

People in general have a good faith in TRS chief KCR as he has done good work in providing the irrigation and Bhagiratha water to each and every household of Telangana. The TRS is taking the bye elections very seriously and would like to bag on the sympathy of Nomula Narsaiah a good leader of the masses and his son Nomula Bhagath is contesting on TRS ticket. BJP dissidents who were aspiring the seat could not get has joined with the TRS. Niveditha Reddy was also one of the strong candidates aspiring the BJP seat could not get, she has a very good clarity on the constituency and she has been denied the ticket. Her Nominations papers have been rejected by EC. The total contesting candidates are 60. The TRS is targeting on BC, SC and ST vote bank.

The BJP ( Dr Ravi Kumar Naik) may not give a tough fight as it does not have the support of the people in general. The BJP is targeting the vote bank of SCs and STs and it has nearly 35 per cent voters but it may not work out for the BJP.

Kanagiri S N Prasad, Hyderabad

Bashing Nehru for cheap publicity

This refers to ' Legacy of fake secularism' by k Krishna Sagar Rao. The author appears to be under the impression that bashing great people will automatically bestow some greatness on him. There is no other reason for his belittling Nehru in vilest and meanest terms. Now a days it has become a fashion for every Tom, Dick and harry to indulge in meaningless criticism of Gandhi and Nehru. This infection had emanated from the top as the very name of Nehru is anathema to PM Modi.

Whatever Nehru did was done transparently and had the clear and massive mandate of people repeatedly. We don't need present day scholars like Rao to tell us that what Nehru did was wrong. The measures needed to inculcate a sense of security by minorities were done by Nehru and though other parties too were in power in the later days, nobody tinkered with the structure unlike BJP who are averse to concept of secularism, hence ridiculing it by naming it as fake secularism. Thanks to Nehru, we grew up in a society where individuals were not known by their religion or caste. Religion and caste distinctions were non-existent. Indeed we considered it an insult to ask or be asked about one's religion or caste.

The author brazenly says that real secularism is not about considering religion as a primary identity of a national, to deliver governance, while even a school kid will tell you which party uses the religion as a main tool for governance and winning elections. it is the BJP leaders who brandish the religious marks openly , with or without real faith in the false belief that their attire and marks will impress the crowds. Finally , let it be understood that Nehru and Indira Gandhi were loved and voted to power by people cutting across religions and not just Muslims , again and again over the years. If anyone is trying to play the card of religion in politics, undoubtedly it is BJP which is destroying our real strength that lies in our diversity.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad